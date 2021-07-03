Turf Club Eatery Has No Queues Even After Easing Of Dine-In Measures

Earlier in April, we covered the opening of a bazaar in Turf Club that resembles pasar malams we’ve sorely missed since Covid-19 reached our shores.

However, embarking on an F&B venture in such unpredictable times comes with its share of challenges.

Even as dining-in restrictions were eased, the food court at The Grandstand is apparently still experiencing poor business with no queues in sight.

On Friday (2 Jul), one of its stallholders took to Facebook in an attempt to appeal for customers’ support.

Turf Club eatery stallholders consider throwing in towel

Despite it being a Friday on 2 Jul and more than a week since dining-in restrictions were eased, business was reportedly slow for stalls at Paradiso by Hao at The Grandstand.

Even though the stalls were lighted up and open for business, there were no crowds and queues in sight.

Therefore, Mr Maznan, one of the stallholders, took it upon himself to post an appeal on Facebook, urging customers to support them.

The stallholders there have been so severely affected that the Mediterranean food hawker hinted they might throw in the towel soon.

Given the lack of crowds, Mr Maznan assured customers that they need not wait more than 5 minutes for their food.

A large variety of offerings are available at the food court including satay, Ramly burger and even coconut milkshake.

3,800 parking lots available

With 3,800 free parking lots at The Grandstand, drivers shouldn’t have any difficulties finding a place to park.

Alternatively, visitors can catch a shuttle bus from either Botanic Gardens or Sixth Avenue MRT stations at the following timings.

If you’d like to support the hawkers there, here are the deets:



Paradiso by Hao

Address: 200 Turf Club Road, #02-06, The Grandstand Singapore 287994

Opening hours: 12pm – 11pm daily, closed on Mondays

Nearest MRT: Sixth Avenue Station

Head down to support if you’re staying nearby

It’s always troubling to hear about hawkers having to close due to poor footfall.

If you happen to be around the Bukit Timah area, do drop by to support the stallholders at the food court if you can.

We hope business will improve when dining-in restrictions are further eased as more Singapore residents get vaccinated in the coming weeks and months.

