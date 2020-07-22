Unbearably Cute Driver Spotted Driving A Van, Turns Out He’s An ‘Employee’ Of A Travelling Cafe

It’s been more than 1 month since Singapore started Phase 2. Some things are going back to normal — our roads have seen an increase in vehicular traffic again, akin to the days before the ‘Circuit Breaker’.

One Wednesday (22 Jul), however, one particular driver stood out from the sea of vehicles.

A Redditor was out on the road when she chanced upon a colourful van, and in the driver’s seat with both hands off the steering wheel was… a bear.

Source

Posting in Reddit about the sighting, she said the aforementioned “cutest driver” drove off without a care in the world in a joyride with the words “Windowsill Pies” on it, leaving bewildered netizens in his wake.

Where is he off to? Does he even have a licence?

Bear “works” for traveling cafe

Turns out, the bear is a part-time cafe “employee” at a local bakery named Windowsill Pies in Haji Lane.

He has been diligently delivering freshly baked goods to people, especially during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period, when cafe-hopping was off the table.



Source

He’s actually part of a 3 man team, and his human colleagues actually drive the van.



Source

This fluffy boi seems to be highly popular among the ladies too.

Source

The MS News team wonders if this rogue driver is sweeter than the pies he sells.

Travelling cafe still in operation

The Windowsill Pie Travelling cafe is still in operation, even though its physical non-traveling counterpart has already opened.

For a timetable of where they will deliver next, feel free to join their Telegram channel. You can even take a vote on where they will travel to next!

Would you like to see this bear and his pies near your estate? Drop us a comment below!

Featured image adapted from Reddit.