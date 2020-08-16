Man Known As “Uncle David” Passes Away In Rented Room, Had No Contact With Next-Of-Kin

When a person passes on, family members are often the ones tasked with giving them a final send-off.

Unfortunately for one Singaporean man who had just departed, he apparently had lost all contacts with his next-of-kin.

He was, however, held dear by a young man from someone else’s family, who affectionately called him “Uncle David” despite having no blood ties.

Sadly, being close friends wasn’t enough for the police to release Uncle David’s body to the young man’s family, as shared in a Facebook post on Saturday (15 Aug).

Given the current situation, the 31-year-old is now appealing for help to track down Uncle David’s next-of-kin.

Uncle David passed away in rented room alone

The young man – known as Alvin – shared that Uncle David was a close family friend, who had passed away in his rented room alone.

To the best of their knowledge, he had lost all contact with his next-of-kin.

The late Uncle David

The 31-year-old shared that because of this situation, police were unwilling to release Uncle David’s body to his family. At least not until they have exhausted all means to locate his next-of-kin or relatives.

Till then, his body will be kept in a morgue.

Now, Alvin is appealing to Singaporeans to share the news around in hopes that it would reach any of his relatives or next-of-kin. If you know Uncle David, you can drop Alvin a message here.

31-year-old pens heartfelt message to Uncle David

As a final farewell to the elderly man, Alvin took the chance to include a touching tribute to dear Uncle David.

He wrote that Uncle David had taken care of him since the moment he started having memories of his life.

Perhaps this was the reason why Alvin felt it was his duty to send Uncle David off in this “final part” of his journey.

It’s never enough to repay or make it up to all the kindness and doting you have shown and given to me for the past 20 odd years.

Alvin ends the tribute with a touching notion,

If we believe in reincarnation, let me be the senior one to take care of you in the next life for 20 odd years.

Rest in peace, Uncle David

Through Alvin’s farewell message, his sincerity and grief are almost palpable. We hope that he is successful in his efforts to track down Uncle David’s next-of-kin.

As Alvin may have been the closest thing Uncle David had to a son, we believe it is only fair that Alvin gets the chance to give him a final send-off as soon as he can.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Alvin and his family.

