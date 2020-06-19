Andasi Phuket Restaurant Lets You Dine In A Spectacular Glass Tunnel Among Fishes & Stingrays

Numerous couples were forced into long-distance relationships during ‘Circuit Breaker’. Even though this pandemic is far from over, you can bookmark this fancy destination to celebrate with bae once travelling is possible again.

Andasi Phuket in Thailand is the world’s largest underwater restaurant.

Similar to our very own SEA Aquarium, it has a transparent tunnel that lets guests immerse themselves in a sub-aquatic wonderland.

The outlet is located inside Aquaria Phuket — a large aquarium with over 25,000 sea creatures.

Underwater restaurant lets you view over 300 species of fish

Andasi Restaurant is home to more than 300 species of fishes. We imagine if Atlantis had a restaurant, it would offer this scenic view of marine animals swimming with their friends.

Their intimidating statues of sea gods like Suvannamaccha and Hanuman may inspire you to learn Thai folklore and myths during your stay.

Stingrays usually reside on the ocean floor so diners have the rare chance of getting up-close and personal with the endangered species.

Young kids who are too young to dive can watch these schools of fishes so they can better understand Thailand’s rich marine life.

Mermaid performances

Taking a cue from Princess Ariel, the luxe destination has mesmerising undersea dance routines by professional Russian athletes.

It takes years of training to swim like a real-life mermaid so their enchanting performances may seem like watching a fairy tale come to life.

Delicious culinary creations

Their menu offers mouth-watering culinary creations such as Mai Khao Beach sand crabs, coconut gelato desserts, and sous-vide lamb. These fine dining experiences are priced from S$129 (2,888 baht) per person.

Whether you’re celebrating your birthday or anniversary, the restaurant provides the perfect ambiance for special occasions. Once the pandemic ends, don’t forget to order your favourite wine and toast for being able to travel once again.

Aquaria Phuket aquarium

Besides dining in a restaurant, visitors can go on a magical underwater journey at Aquaria Phuket.

The amazingly beautiful aquarium is home to dolphins, turtles, and jellyfish that’ll leave you in a daze. Here’s to hoping you get more opportunities to witness nature’s wonders.

Bookmark underwater restaurant for now

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Andasi restaurant has temporarily closed to protect its staff and guests.

Hopefully, the rapidly declining cases in Thailand and news of possible affordable vaccines, are signs that we could travel like normal soon.

In the meantime, if you’re interested in booking a fancy date with bae in the future, here’s what you need to know about this location.



Address: No. 199, B01, B Floor, Central Phuket Floresta, Wichit, Mueang Phuket District, 83000, Thailand

Contact Number: +66 61 172 6144

Website: Andasi Phuket

Be sure to add this destination to your bucket list so you can schedule a date under the sea.

