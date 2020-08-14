Uniqlo AIRism Mask Launches In Singapore 24 Aug

Given the need for masks when going outdoors due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many brands have come out with their own mask designs.

Now, Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo are bringing their popular AIRism technology to masks, and they’ll launch in Singapore later this month after debuting in Japan in Jun.

Uniqlo masks repel 99% of bacteria and pollen

The mask has 3 layers with a filter in between, that promises to block 99% of bacteria and pollen.

And of course, the mask design is in line with most of Uniqlo’s other fares, meaning minimalistic.

The masks will come in black and white shades, with S, M, and L sizes.

They’re supposed to be breathable and comfortable to wear, and can be machine-washed up to 20 times as well.

Set of 3 costs $14.90

A set of 3 masks will cost $14.90, and each packet will have masks in the same colour.

Do note that because they expect huge demand, Uniqlo will allow a purchase limit of 1 packet in a day per person.

Of course, the chance of there being reselling on places like Carousell is high, but we’re sure there’ll be enough stocks with the limits.

Goes on sale 24 Aug both online and offline

The masks will be on sale from 24 Aug onwards, and you can buy them from the online Uniqlo store or from the stores islandwide.

Something about Uniqlo selling masks seems to really excite people.

Maybe they can come out with more colours in the future since we’re sure some would like to have masks in different shades to match.

But if your wardrobe is already filled with Uniqlo clothes, matching might not be such an issue.

Do remember to dispose of your masks properly.

