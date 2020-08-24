UNIQLO Singapore Website Crashes Due To Airism Masks Launch

If you’ve been eyeing UNIQLO’s famed Airism masks, you’re probably stalking their website now as the launch is today (24 Aug).

Unfortunately, so is everybody else.

Due to overwhelming demand, you’ll be introduced to their virtual waiting room instead.

High demand for UNIQLO Airism masks

According to UNIQLO’s virtual waiting room notice, there is overwhelming demand for their Airism masks.

The virtual waiting room is meant to better manage customer traffic to the site.

You’ll have no choice but to keep your fingers crossed, and keep spamming F5 to refresh every 3-5 minutes.

Alternatively, you may try your luck by using another browser.

UNIQLO Airism masks made waves in Japan

Touted to be “light and airy”, UNIQLO’s popular Airism face masks were first launched in Japan on 20 Jun, making waves throughout the country.

Needless to say, UNIQLO fans and avid mask collectors quickly made a beeline for it.

Hundreds reportedly did not mind queueing to buy the masks, which were sold out in hours.

Since news of the masks’ launch in Singapore broke, many were already expecting long queues to form at all UNIQLO stores today.

So it’s not surprising that the website had crashed, just like the Japanese website did 2 months ago.

3 masks per pack for $14.90

According to TODAY Online, the mask is comfortable, breathable, looks good, and is quite affordable.

Sold in 3 per pack for $14.90, you can find them in 3 sizes:

S for children

M for small adult faces

L for regular adult faces

They are available in black and white.

Good luck getting your hands on Airism masks

We managed to browse their store after refreshing the website a few times. It’s still a bit faulty, but we hope you’ll get to check your cart out seamlessly.

Do note that you can only buy 1 pack of Airism mask for every size and colour.

May the odds be in your favour, UNIQLO fans.

