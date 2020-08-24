UNIQLO Airism Mask Resold On Carousell After Launch Saw Long Queues & Website Crash In Singapore

UNIQLO announced they will be launching their masks in Singapore earlier this month.

If you’ve set your sights on the UNIQLO mask, you would have spent today (24 Aug) visiting their stores or stalking their website as it launched.

Those who didn’t manage to get your hands on UNIQLO masks, fret not, as it is now on Carousell.

But as usual resale items go, the masks are selling at steeper prices, between $20 to $55.

Masks now on Carousell, for as high as $55

Just hours after UNIQLO started selling their Airism mask, it has made its way onto the online marketplace, Carousell.

While the UNIQLO mask is originally priced at $14.90 for a pack of 3, it went at an average price of $27 on Carousell.

In some instances, the masks were even sold at marked up prices of as high as $55.

The good thing is, they still come in a variety of sizes and colours.

With the masks selling out fast at UNIQLO, more resellers are jumping on the bandwagon, adding to existing listings.

Overwhelming demand for UNIQLO masks

The UNIQLO Airism mask made waves in Japan when it first launched.

Snaking lines were seen at physical stores, with the UNIQLO online store crashed due to high traffic.

The launch had the same effect in Singapore today (24 Aug).

UNIQLO Airism mask deemed as one of the more affordable masks

Made using their Airism technology, the UNIQLO mask is touted to be one of the lighter, more breathable and comfortable masks currently in the market.

Priced at $14.90 for 3 pieces, it is also one of the more affordable options for such a design.

Expecting the high demand, UNIQLO limited purchases to 1 packet for every size and colour per person.

This is perhaps why many may be willing to turn to Carousell as an alternative.

UNIQLO mask still available online

If you’re still looking to get the UNIQLO Airism mask, it is still available online as of now. But at the rate sales are going, you might want to act fast.

Otherwise there is always Carousell, though we’d advise you to exercise caution and ensure that transactions are safe and authentic.

