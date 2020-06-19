UNIQLO Singapore Won’t Reopen Stores On 19 Jun

If you’ve been gunning to try out UNIQLO outfits to see whether Size S or M suits you, you’ll have to wait a little longer.

UNIQLO has announced that they aren’t rushing to reopen on 19 Jun — the long awaited first day of Phase 2.

Source

UNIQLO won’t reopen yet, health & safety utmost priority

In a Facebook post yesterday (18 Jun), UNIQLO announced that the health and safety of their employees and customers are of utmost importance.

Instead of reopening stores today, they’ll make arrangements to thoroughly clean all stores and set up safety measures.

Source

This is so that when they do finally get to resume business, shoppers can browse in a safe and comfortable environment.

However, the wait may not be long. UNIQLO mentioned that they’ll announce the store opening dates in the next few days, so you’ll just have to pay close attention to their social media.

Updates on new collection launch dates

UNIQLO highlighted that they’ve received plenty of queries on the launch dates of new collections:

The Billie Ellish

Pokémon UT.

The collections are only available online for now, in-store launch dates will be announced later.

As for the vastly popular AIRism Face Mask that has launched in Japan, shoppers in Singapore will have to sit tight and wait for details of the launch here.

Source

UNIQLO shoppers can buy online

Shopping online is the way to go for now, as it’s business as usual for the UNIQLO online store.

For those of us who still prefer the experience of trying on clothes in brick-and-mortar stores for the perfect fit, some patience is necessary for now.

We look forward to UNIQLO stores lighting up again.

Also read:

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.