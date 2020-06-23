UNIQLO Singapore Reopening Physical Stores Starting 24 Jun

Though most retail shops have already resumed operations, Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo decided to hold off their physical reopening until now.

Just today (23 Jun), UNIQLO Singapore announced that 13 of their physical stores will be reopening for business.

Source

Some of the outlets reopening include popular ones like ION Orchard and Plaza Singapura.

More stores are set to reopen on 26 Jun, but have yet to be announced.

The stores are:

ION Orchard

Tampines 1

Parkway Parade

Plaza Singapura

City Square Mall

Bedok Mall

Changi Airport Terminal 1

Kallang Wave Mall

NEX

The Seletar Mall

Waterway Point

Tiong Bahru Plaza

PLQ Mall

All stores will be open from 11am-10pm, except the Changi Airport Terminal 1 outlet, which will operate from 9am-6pm.

Temperature taking & shopper limits

To ensure the safety of their customers, UNIQLO Singapore will implement adequate safety measures when they reopen.

This includes limiting the number of shoppers in each store at a time, and requiring all customers to wear masks while in the store.

Shoppers are encouraged to sanitise their hands before browsing too, and temperature checks will be conducted for all.

Additionally, all employees and customers are advised to keep 1 metre away from each other at all times. Cashless payment is also strongly encouraged.

Keeping safe while going out

Although we’ve been given the clear to go out and meet in small groups, that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.

It’s crucial to keep being cautious and hygienic to keep cases low, and help Singapore overcome this trying time.

Keep your masks on, your hands sanitised, and your distance from others at all times.

Featured image adapted from Nestia.