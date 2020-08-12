Universal Studios S’pore Birthday Perks Include 15% Discounts At Stalls

Whether it is a special occasion like a birthday or an anniversary, a trip to Universal Studios Singapore (USS) never fails to excite visitors, locals and foreigners alike.

It’s hard to resist a smile as we imagine the delectable taste of a giant turkey leg with the sounds of screams and laughter in the background.

Many would choose to spend their birthday at such a magical place.

One man decided to do just that and discovered that there are many perks to visiting USS during your birthday month.

Free popcorn & pin during birthday month at USS

Singaporeans can’t resist anything that’s free.

Celebrate at USS during your birthday month and you get awarded with this adorable magnetic pin as a souvenir!

Pins would feature well-known characters like Minions, friends from Sesame Street and Transformers.

You would also get complimentary popcorn to munch on as you wait in line for your favourite roller coasters and attractions.

15% birthday discount on F&B & retail outlets in USS

Visiting during your birthday month also entails discounts at stalls.

You will get to enjoy a one-time discount of 15% at all retail stalls and selected F&B stalls within USS.

Definitely a great time to indulge yourself in your favourite theme park food or buy that stuff toy you had your eye on.

Redeem at Guest Relations Office

We has verified these birthday deals with USS. To redeem these benefits, simply visit USS during your birthday month.

Proceed to the Guest Services Counter on the left upon entering the theme park and redeem these birthday perks.

Do bring along photo identification such as your IC for verification of your birthday month.

Support local tourism

Many tourism sites and hotels have been rolling out discounts and packages in a bid to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Especially since the Government is encouraging locals to support local tourism.

If it happens to be your birthday month, why not take a break and experience the thrills and joys of a theme park.

Resorts World Sentosa is also rolling out other promotions in August such as a free LiHo Tea with each USS or S.E.A Aquarium ticket purchase.

You can purchase USS tickets here.

