Universal Studios S’pore & S.E.A. Aquarium Have Ticket Promos For Local Residents

As Singapore embarks on Phase 2 of reopening, more and more companies are allowed to reopen again. Universal Studios Singapore (USS) and the S.E.A. aquarium were among some of these attractions.

From now till 31 Jul, USS and is running a promotion where single-day adult tickets are going for just $59.

S.E.A. aquarium tickets will also be going for just $21 during this period.

Universal Studios S’pore tickets from $43

Ticket prices for both attractions are significantly cheaper than their original prices.

In the case of USS ticket, adult one-day tickets – which normally cost $59 – during this period are around 23% cheaper than usual — $77.

Children aged 4-12, as well as elderly aged 60 and above, can also purchase tickets at discounted rates:

Child: $58

Senior: $43

Since reopening, USS has revised its opening hours, operating only 4 days a week from Thursday to Sunday between 2-9pm.

However, visitors who purchased tickets under this promotion will get to enter the theme park from 12pm and attend exclusive meet and greet sessions too.

S.E.A. Aquarium tickets from $27

S.E.A. Aquarium tickets are also significantly cheaper during this period.

Adults can purchase one-day tickets for just $29 during peak periods, $8 cheaper than their usual rates.

Young children and seniors can also buy tickets for $27 till the end of July.

Similar to USS, S.E.A. Aquarium has also made changes to its operating schedule and are only open from Saturday till Tuesday from 10am-5pm.

Only available for Singapore residents

Both deals, however, are only eligible for Singapore residents and end on 31 Jul.

Visitors who purchase tickets under those deal would have to produce proof of identity when they enter.

For more information, check out Resort World Sentosa’s page here.

Observe safe distancing when out and about

If you’ve missed the thrills of visiting a theme park or the joy of seeing mysterious marine animals, now’s a great time to do so.

That said, be careful when you’re out and about, and observe safe distancing and take other precautionary measures to prevent yourself and others from getting infected by the coronavirus.

Featured image adapted from Resort World Sentosa.