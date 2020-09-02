Universal Studios Singapore & Lucky Plaza Visited By Covid-19 Cases, Says MOH
As the economy reopens, the Singapore Tourism Board is working hard to attract visitors back to attractions like Universal Studios Singapore (USS).
Of course, the risk of getting visitors with Covid-19 also increases, as we found out from the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s updated list of places visited by Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (2 Sep).
MOH added about 14 places, including several malls in Orchard, as well as Sentosa and USS.
Read on to look at the added places.
MOH adds USS, Sentosa to list
The full list of places added today are as follows:
- 19 Aug, Apple Orchard Road (270 Orchard Road), from 6.20-7.35pm
- 19 Aug Cineleisure Orchard (8 Grange Road), from 7.35-9.15pm
- 19 Aug Lucky Plaza (304 Orchard Road), from 9.15- 10pm
- 21 Aug VivoCity (1 HarbourFront Walk), from 12.50-2pm
– Food Republic @ VivoCity
- 21 Aug Universal Studios Singapore (8 Sentosa Gateway), from 2.10-6pm
- 22 Aug Skyline Luge Sentosa (1 Imbiah Road), from 5.10- 7.15pm
- 22 Aug Jurong Point (1 Jurong West Central 2), from 6.15- 7.55pm
– FairPrice Xtra
- 22 Aug VivoCity (1 HarbourFront Walk), from 7.20 to 10pm
– Food Republic @ VivoCity
– FairPrice Xtra
- 23 Aug Hanshan Money Express (1 Park Road), from 3.15- 3.50pm
- 23 Aug Fly Salon (6 Eunos Crescent), from 4.35-5.10pm
- 24 Aug FairPrice Geylang Lorong (612/620 Geylang Lorong 38), from 3.50-4.25pm
- 24 Aug White Sands (1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3), from 5- 5.30pm
– McDonald’s
- 28 Aug Giant Express Edgefield Plains (671 Edgefield Plains), from 3.30-4.25pm
- 30 Aug Chinatown Complex Food Centre (335 Smith Street), from 5.30-6.30pm
No need to avoid locations
MOH assures that there is no need to avoid the locations, as they’ve been cleaned and disinfected.
As a precaution, those who visited the locations at the same time should monitor their health for 14 days from the date of visit.
We wouldn’t fault you if you perhaps chose to stay away from tourist attractions for a while, though.
However, given there are safe management measures in place, the only cause for concern would be if there are a spike in cases relating to certain locations.
This hasn’t happened — yet. Hopefully not.
