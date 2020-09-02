Universal Studios Singapore & Lucky Plaza Visited By Covid-19 Cases, Says MOH

As the economy reopens, the Singapore Tourism Board is working hard to attract visitors back to attractions like Universal Studios Singapore (USS).

Of course, the risk of getting visitors with Covid-19 also increases, as we found out from the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s updated list of places visited by Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (2 Sep).

MOH added about 14 places, including several malls in Orchard, as well as Sentosa and USS.

Read on to look at the added places.

MOH adds USS, Sentosa to list

The full list of places added today are as follows:

19 Aug, Apple Orchard Road (270 Orchard Road), from 6.20-7.35pm

(270 Orchard Road), from 6.20-7.35pm 19 Aug Cineleisure Orchard (8 Grange Road), from 7.35-9.15pm

(8 Grange Road), from 7.35-9.15pm 19 Aug Lucky Plaza (304 Orchard Road), from 9.15- 10pm

(304 Orchard Road), from 9.15- 10pm 21 Aug VivoCity (1 HarbourFront Walk), from 12.50-2pm

– Food Republic @ VivoCity

(1 HarbourFront Walk), from 12.50-2pm – 21 Aug Universal Studios Singapore (8 Sentosa Gateway), from 2.10-6pm

(8 Sentosa Gateway), from 2.10-6pm 22 Aug Skyline Luge Sentosa (1 Imbiah Road), from 5.10- 7.15pm

(1 Imbiah Road), from 5.10- 7.15pm 22 Aug Jurong Point (1 Jurong West Central 2), from 6.15- 7.55pm

– FairPrice Xtra

(1 Jurong West Central 2), from 6.15- 7.55pm – 22 Aug VivoCity (1 HarbourFront Walk), from 7.20 to 10pm

– Food Republic @ VivoCity

– FairPrice Xtra

(1 HarbourFront Walk), from 7.20 to 10pm 23 Aug Hanshan Money Express (1 Park Road), from 3.15- 3.50pm

(1 Park Road), from 3.15- 3.50pm 23 Aug Fly Salon (6 Eunos Crescent), from 4.35-5.10pm

(6 Eunos Crescent), from 4.35-5.10pm 24 Aug FairPrice Geylang Lorong (612/620 Geylang Lorong 38), from 3.50-4.25pm

(612/620 Geylang Lorong 38), from 3.50-4.25pm 24 Aug White Sands (1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3), from 5- 5.30pm

– McDonald’s

(1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3), from 5- 5.30pm 28 Aug Giant Express Edgefield Plains (671 Edgefield Plains), from 3.30-4.25pm

(671 Edgefield Plains), from 3.30-4.25pm 30 Aug Chinatown Complex Food Centre (335 Smith Street), from 5.30-6.30pm

You can find the full list here.

No need to avoid locations

MOH assures that there is no need to avoid the locations, as they’ve been cleaned and disinfected.

As a precaution, those who visited the locations at the same time should monitor their health for 14 days from the date of visit.

We wouldn’t fault you if you perhaps chose to stay away from tourist attractions for a while, though.

However, given there are safe management measures in place, the only cause for concern would be if there are a spike in cases relating to certain locations.

This hasn’t happened — yet. Hopefully not.

