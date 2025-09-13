S’pore pet owner says she almost euthanised dog after alleged kidney failure misdiagnosis

Dog owner accuses vet clinic of making late-stage kidney failure misdiagnosis
A pet owner in Singapore nearly put down her beloved dog after a vet told her the furkid had only months left to live.
On Monday (8 Sept), Jen, 42, took to the Dogs Singapore Facebook group to recount how her dog, Shiro, was allegedly diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney failure at Mount Pleasant Veterinary Centre along Jalan Gelenggang, with euthanasia being raised as an option.
But a second opinion revealed that the real cause was leptospirosis, a treatable bacterial infection.
Just four days later, Shiro was discharged, “active and well”.
“I broke down immediately,” says dog owner
Speaking to MS News, Jen shared that after Shiro had lost his appetite for two days, she rushed him to the clinic on the night of 21 Aug.
After running a series of blood tests, a vet at Mount Pleasant told Jen that Shiro’s kidneys were failing. The vet also claimed that even with hospitalisation, treatment might only prolong his life for three to four months.
“She then brought up the option of putting him to sleep,” Jen said. “I was dumbfounded and broke down immediately because I really thought there was no hope of my dog recovering.”
According to Jen, the vet added she would not “judge” if euthanasia was chosen, and even suggested preparing Shiro for palliative care.
At that moment, Jen called her mother and also contacted Shiro’s long-time nutritionist to bid the dog a final farewell.
Dog nutritionist spots signs of infection & suggests misdiagnosis
When the nutritionist arrived, he reviewed the test results and immediately suggested seeking a second opinion.
He reportedly stated that Shiro’s elevated white blood cell level pointed to an infection. Having managed his diet for the past seven years, he also felt it was unlikely that Shiro would suddenly develop kidney disease.
Instead, he suspected kidney injury caused by leptospirosis and urged Jen to seek immediate treatment.
The nutritionist also told Jen that another client’s dog, which had been diagnosed with leptospirosis, made a full recovery within days.
Dog owner seeks second opinion after nutrition suspect misdiagnosis
That same night, Jen rushed Shiro to a Veterinary Emergency and Speciality (VES) hospital with the nutritionist. There, doctors confirmed leptospirosis and started treatment right away.
“VES managed to stabilise Shiro’s blood markers overnight,” she said. “Within 48 hours, they started to normalise, and we were able to take him home within four days.”
Clinic claims records “do not align” with dog owner’s claims
In response to MS New‘ queries, a Mount Pleasant Veterinary Centre spokesperson said they are working with Shiro’s owners and conducting an internal review of the situation with their medical leadership.
However, the representative stated that the veterinary centre’s medical records “do not align with the version of events described in the post”.
“The company is also conducting its own investigation, and we would urge people not to speculate while this process is ongoing.”
Owner haunted by near-euthanasia decision
Looking back, Jen says the hardest part was nearly agreeing to euthanasia.
“The hardest part was being told my dog had Stage 4 kidney failure and being given the option to put him to sleep. I almost had to make that decision, and it tore me apart,” she said.
“Shiro is now all well and active with an excellent appetite. I cannot imagine if I really put him down that night.”
Jen now hopes her story serves as a warning to other dog owners:
Always seek a second or even third opinion during critical moments, because you never know when a second chance or even a miracle might happen.
She also urged pet owners not to delay treatment when dogs lose their appetite and to focus on proper nutrition.
