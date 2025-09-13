S’pore pet owner says she almost euthanised dog after alleged kidney failure misdiagnosis

“She then brought up the option of putting him to sleep,” Jen said. “I was dumbfounded and broke down immediately because I really thought there was no hope of my dog recovering.”

According to Jen, the vet added she would not “judge” if euthanasia was chosen, and even suggested preparing Shiro for palliative care.

At that moment, Jen called her mother and also contacted Shiro’s long-time nutritionist to bid the dog a final farewell.

Dog nutritionist spots signs of infection & suggests misdiagnosis

When the nutritionist arrived, he reviewed the test results and immediately suggested seeking a second opinion.