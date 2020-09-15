Covid-19 Cases Visited 4 VivoCity Stores On 8 Sep

We’re almost 3 months into Phase 2 of reopening and crowds are continuing to grow at various public places.

In an update on Tuesday evening (15 Sep), the Ministry of Health (MOH) added VivoCity to the list of places Covid-19 patients have visited.

The location appeared not once or twice, but 4 times, all on the same date.

Multiple visits by Covid-19 cases to 4 VivoCity stores

After revealing that Covid-19 cases had visited a gym at Queensway Shopping Centre 4 times, MOH included another startling detail.

4 different stores at VivoCity had been visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious on the same day.

The stores in question are:

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf — 12.20pm – 1.10pm

Jean Yip Hair & Hair Spa — 1.50pm – 3pm

DAISO — 5.20pm – 6pm

FairPrice Xtra — 6.10pm – 6.40pm

MOH didn’t specify whether all the visits were by the same individual.

For a full list of the places patients have visited while infectious, read the document here.

Visitors who had been to the above locations in the stated time periods should monitor their health.

More cases added to dorm clusters

All 5 of the imported cases today (15 Sep) were asymptomatic, and detected as part of a thorough surveillance programme.

In a continuous pattern, the cases in workers’ dorms link back to several growing clusters, some of which have an alarming number already.

Some of the dorms with total cases in the higher range are:

Kian Teck Dormitory (26 Kian Teck Avenue) — 1,186 cases

Westlite Toh Guan dormitory (18 Toh Guan Road East) — 114 cases

Avery Lodge Dormitory (2D Jalan Papan) — 113 cases

No mentions of a ‘second wave’ of sorts have surfaced, so we hope the authorities have the situation under control this time.

No time to be complacent

Despite reporting zero community cases for 2 consecutive days, this is by no means a sign for us to be complacent.

The threat of infection is still imminent, so we should continue doing our part and being responsible citizens.

Follow all health and safety precautions strictly, and keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

