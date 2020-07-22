Auntie Wary Of Volunteer With Tattoos Convinced That She Had Nothing To Fear

They say first impressions can be deceiving and this story that you’re about to read will hopefully remind you of why that’s should be the case.

An auntie was initially wary of opening her gates for a volunteer with multiple tattoos from Keeping Hope Alive — a community group that helps the unfortunate.

Fortunately, a fellow volunteer named Ms Lee managed to convince the auntie that she had no reason to fear her hardworking ‘comrade’.

Ms Lee took to Facebook to recount the incident on Monday (20 Jul). You can read it in full here.

Auntie wary of volunteer with “heavy” tattoos

In her post, Ms Lee wrote that she, together with fellow volunteers, were assisting an auntie who needed help moving a table into her home.

However, the auntie allegedly hesitated to open her gates when they arrived, and Ms Lee quickly understood why — the volunteer standing next to her was a young man with “heavy” tattoos.

To reassure the woman, she quickly vouched for her friend,

Aunty, don’t be scared, he is very kind and one of our most hardworking volunteers.

Shortly after, the auntie smiled and welcomed them to her home.

Ms Lee also shared photos of her friend who worked hard to lift goods and assist people in the community.

Letting go of stereotypes

In her post, Ms Lee shared that it’s common for people with tattoos to be labelled as “troublemakers” or “rebels”.

She urged those guilty of doing so to pause and ask themselves if they truly know the person. After all, tattoos merely affect one’s outer appearances and aren’t reflective of the person’s personality.

Contrary to the typical stereotype, Ms Lee wrote that her tattooed friend is actually one of the most sincere and hardworking volunteers she has ever met.

According to Ms Lee, he consistently feeds vulnerable people in the communities nasi lemak. Additionally, he’d also drive to ulu places to feed stray animals and leave behind water bowls for dog.

Ms Lee ended the post thanking her friend for showing that we shouldn’t cast judgements prematurely and that we are all capable of love despite our physical appearances.

Debunking first impressions

The heartwarming story touched the hearts of netizens who believe that people should be judged based on their actions, rather than their looks. In this netizen’s own words, “love is universal, ignorance is holding us back”.

Meanwhile, another netizen debunked stereotypes by claiming tattoos are a form of art.

A fellow volunteer also shared her experience of working with the tattooed man. She was amazed by his work ethics as he apparently never hesitated to move filthy furniture with his bare hands.

Shouldn’t let first impressions cloud judgements

First impressions aren’t always reliable. In this case, tattoos simply don’t define someone’s character and personality.

Some of our tattooed friends are dedicated and loving volunteers, co-workers, friends, and family members.

This tale reminds us that we ought to know people beyond their appearances. As advised by Ms Lee, we shouldn’t let our preconceived stereotypes cloud our judgements.

