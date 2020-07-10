S’pore Voters No Longer Have To Don Gloves But Can Still Request For Them

Some Polling Stations across Singapore have seen snaking queues this morning, comprising many seniors.

In an update in the afternoon of Polling Day (10 Jul), the Elections Department (ELD) said that voters will no longer be required to put on gloves when they cast their votes.

This came after more voters headed down to the polls outside of their assigned time slots, which reportedly caused long waiting time.

Voters not required to wear gloves, but still have to sanitise hands

According to Channel NewsAsia, the donning of gloves “contributed to the longer than usual waiting times”.

In light of this, the ELD decided to abolish the rule requiring voters to put on disposable gloves before casting their votes.

That said, disposable gloves are still available for those who still prefer to put them on.

Additionally, voters would still have to sanitise their hands before voting.

Hope voters’ safety will not be compromised

We hope the updated procedure will prove effective in shortening waiting times yet not compromise voters’ safety.

