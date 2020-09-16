Singaporeans To Get $100 Vouchers To Spend On Local Attractions, Valid Until Jun 2021

Many tourist attractions in Singapore are still seeing a low number of visitors, as the Covid-19 pandemic continue to affect the travel industry.

Source

In a bid to boost businesses for these attractions, the Singapore government is turning ‘inwards’, encouraging citizens to rediscover places and activities in the country they call home.

On Wednesday (16 Sep), Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing announced that all Singaporeans aged 18 and above will receive $100 worth of SingapoRediscovers vouchers that can be spent on such activities.

Source

Vouchers will come in denominations of $10

According to The Straits Times (ST), all adult Singaporeans will receive $100 worth of vouchers that they can spend on hotel stays, as well as ticket and tours to local attractions.

Source

These electronic vouchers will reportedly come in denominations of $10 and will be available in December.

They will be disseminated through SingPass and stay valid for 7 months until the end of next June, reports ST.

Those with kids can also look forward to a $10 subsidy on child and youth tickets throughout the period.

The vouchers can be used at hotels, leisure attractions, and local tours that have been approved by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

At the time of writing, nearly 700 hotels, attractions, and tour itineraries have been approved by the STB to resume operations.

Source

More information on the redemption procedure will be revealed in November.

Scheme will help attractions preserve existing capabilities

Speaking to reporters while visiting Jurong Bird Park, Minister Chan clarified that the move is an economic and not a social assistance scheme.

Source

The scheme is reportedly aimed at preserving the tourist attractions’ existing capabilities while they “consolidate capacity in the interim”.

Earlier last month, the government announced that the vouchers would amount to $320 million.

How do you plan on using the vouchers?

Tourist attractions and hotels have been dealt a heavy blow with the travel restrictions put in place to stem the Covid-19 pandemic.

We hope the vouchers would prove to be an effective incentive for Singaporeans to rediscover the country while helping these attractions afloat.

How would you use your vouchers when you receive them in December? Share your plans in the comments below!

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Jonesaroundtheworld.