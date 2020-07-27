Long Queues At Waterloo Street Temple On 27 Jul Morning

Devout worshippers of the Goddess of Mercy – AKA Guanyin Ma – have much to look forward to today (27 Jul).

Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple has reopened, from 7am to 6.30pm. Safety barricades were in place to brace for the oncoming crowd, as visitors will have to practise safe distancing at all times.

Despite having to wait longer than usual, eager worshippers were just as dedicated to seek blessings from Guanyin Ma.

Many were seen already queueing in front of the temple at sun rise.

Waterloo Street temple worshippers brave queues patiently

Seeing long queues can be rather discouraging, but worshippers fell in line promptly, all patiently waiting for their time to see Guanyin Ma.

From the pictures, it looks like the sun hasn’t even fully risen, as lights from nearby Sri Krishnan Temple bask visitors in a warm glow.

8World News reported that long queues had already started to form when it was just 7.15am. You can check out the video below to see how it was like at the scene.

A reporter who was at the scene mentioned that the queues had extended to the HDB block opposite the temple.

Volunteers were also present, hollering a constant reminder for visitors to practise safe distancing as they queue.

Temple will reopen on Mon-Thurs till 6 Aug

Last week, the temple’s management announced that they will reopen on Mondays to Thursdays only, from 7am-6.30pm, for the first 2 weeks.

Starting 7 Aug, however, visits will be allowed via an entry ticket system for better crowd control and safe distancing.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, visiting hours are split into day and night sessions. You will have to notify the temple through designated email addresses depending on your planned time of visit.

Seek good luck in a safe way

Having been closed since ‘Circuit Breaker’, the temple’s reopening is one that has been long anticipated by many Singapore residents.

If you’re planning to head down, hopefully this gives you a better look at what to expect when you’re there.

With patience and ample safe distancing, we hope you’ll find the good luck you were searching for soon.

