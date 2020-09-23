Weddings Can Have 100 Attendees Up From 50 Previously, Excludes Vendors & Service Providers

In the age of social distancing, holding small and intimate weddings has become the norm, offering money-saving perks for couples.

But for those who prefer larger, livelier affairs, good news is here as the authorities are allowing up to 100 pax at ceremonies soon.

From 3 Oct, couples getting married can start inviting more friends and families to witness their special day.

Up to 100 pax at weddings include couple themselves

Before you start drawing up a list of 100 people to invite, do note that the figure includes the couple themselves, so count you and your bae out.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH) today (23 Sep), the only ‘extra’ people not in the headcount are vendors and service providers.

The number also depends on how many people the venue can accommodate.

Couples should also note that not all guests can be present in the same place at the same time.

Attendees split in different zones or timings

MOH has advised to split their attendees according to either of these methods:

By zones – at least 2 zones with max 50 people in each area

By timing – at least 2 slots with max 50 people per time slot

For the second configuration, organisers should allocate at least 30 minutes for thorough disinfection of the event space.

Couples who still wish to carry out their solemnisations online can do so.

Void deck weddings may continue from Nov

In an attempt to facilitate more weddings, the authorities will allow receptions run by registered organisers to happen at common areas like HDB void decks and Multi-Purpose Halls (MPH) under Town Council management from Nov.

This will merely be a pilot programme, with more details coming up at a later date.

For now, only function rooms and community centre (CC) MPH’s are available for booking.

Easing of measures to help couples get married soon

Since the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed many weddings for long enough, the authorities are easing restrictions to help hasten the process.

That way, couples who are ready to resume the plans can do so quickly.

The taskforce will continue to review the measures to ensure all parties adhere to the rules they have laid out.

To couples who are embarking on this new journey, we wish you all the best, and hope the easing of restrictions will make your wedding a more joyous occasion.

