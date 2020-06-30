West Coast GRC Candidates To Include Desmond Lee & Ang Wei Neng, Previously From Jurong GRC

It seems like the speculation that Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee would contest West Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC) was accurate.

The People’s Action Party’s (PAP’s) likely candidates for the constituency were revealed when they turned up at the nomination centre.

Mr Lee – previously in Jurong GRC – will likely join Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran to anchor West Coast GRC in the upcoming 2020 General Election.

Image by MS News

Desmond Lee to battle in West Coast

The PAP candidates for West Coast GRC were seen at nomination centre Nan Hua High School on Tuesday (30 Jun), on Nomination Day.

They are:

S. Iswaran , 58

, 58 Desmond Lee , 43

, 43 Foo Mee Har, 54

Ang Wei Neng, 53

Rachel Ong, 47

Mr Lee and Mr Ang previously represented Jurong GRC, but have now seemingly moved over to join Mr Iswaran’s team at West Coast GRC.

Ms Ong is a new candidate, and this will be her first General Election.

PSP gunning for West Coast too

Progress Singapore Party is also in the running for West Coast GRC, with former Ayer Rajah Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Tan Cheng Bock as their anchor.

Here are PSP’s candidates:

Tan Cheng Bock , 80

, 80 Leong Mun Wai, 60

Hazel Poa, 50

Jeffrey Khoo, 51

Nadarajah Loganathan, 57

Dr Tan is a political veteran, previously having served as Ayer Rajah’s MP for 26 years, but the other names have never been MPs before.

2-way fight between PSP & PAP

The fight for West Coast GRC is expected to be a tense one, with ex-PAP member Tan Cheng Bock contesting in his old stomping ground.

Previously, the Reform Party planned on joining the battle to make it a 3-way fight, but relinquished their stance as they believed PSP stood a better chance of winning.

Now, it’s up to the 2 powerhouses to fight it out. Who will come out on top?

Featured image adapted from Asia Society and Facebook.