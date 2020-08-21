West Coast Construction Site Sees Falling Debris, Narrowly Avoids Pedestrians

Construction work is resuming as authorities clear workers to return. However, there may be some non-health-related issues surrounding a return to work.

The area around a construction site in Pandan Loop, West Coast, saw falling debris with no cordons.

Facebook page All Singapore Stuff shared a video of the scene which allegedly unfolded on Friday (21 Aug), which you can view here.

Some of the debris that fell are as large as boulders, so you can imagine the concern if it falls on someone.

Falling debris from construction site

The construction site is apparently close to Pantech Business Hub, located in Pandan Loop, West Coast.

The video taker was apparently walking by when he chanced upon the scene.

A construction worker is standing on the ground observing the scene, while fallen rubble can be seen scattered around the area — including the road.

Debris hit some parked cars

According to him, the rubble apparently hit some parked cars, but avoided pedestrians.

Apparently, this is where some of the debris fell from.

Concerns over lack of safety & cordoning

While this is happening, there appears to be no efforts to divert cars and pedestrians away from the site area.

We’ve contacted the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) as well as Pantech Business Hub for comment.

We can’t imagine what might happen if someone were driving or walking past the area and got hit by a large piece of debris.

Hopefully everyone is safe and that by now, the area has been cordoned off, investigations ongoing, and debris cleared from the road.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.