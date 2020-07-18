Westgate, JEM & Lot One Visited By Confirmed Covid-19 Cases

Most citizens are busy falling back into their pre-Circuit Breaker routines, albeit in a socially responsible manner.

According to MOH’s Covid-19 location update on Friday (17 Jul), more visits at least 5 more heartland malls during patients “infectious period” were logged.

Here are the details of the new visits added to MOH’s list, mainly shopping centres concentrated in the West & Northwest of Singapore:

Lot One Shoppers’ Mall BHG Choa Chu Kang, 3 Jul (Fri), 11.50am-1.00pm

JEM, 14 Jul (Tues), 4.30-7.30pm Starbucks Marché Mövenpick

Westgate Tokyu Hands, 14 Jul (Tues), 7.35-8.05pm

Taman Jurong Shopping Centre 10 Jul (Fri), 11.45am-12.30pm



You can view the full list of over 70 places logged by MOH since 3 Jul here.

Lot One, Westgate & JEM added to list

Mall visits by confirmed Covid-19 cases that were added to the list, include one new addition in Northwest Singapore — Lot One Shoppers’ Mall located right outside Choa Chu Kang MRT station.

Two places within JEM were highlighted – Starbucks & Marché Mövenpick – visited on 14 Jul.

Adjacent to JEM is Westgate, which logged an evening visit to its Tokyu Hands branch on the same day from 7.35pm to 8.05pm.

Over at Sim Lim Square, an unspecified number of Covid-19 patients were present for close to an hour.

Sim Lim Square 5 Jul (Sun), 6.30pm-7.30pm



A Covid-19 patient had also visited Taman Jurong Shopping Centre on Friday (10 Jul) at before noon till 12.30pm.

3 visits to Sheng Siong & 1 more casino visit

At least 3 early morning visits were paid to a 24hr Sheng Siong supermarket at Bukit Batok West Avenue from 8-11 Jul — all of which happened before 6am.

Sheng Siong Supermarket (Bukit Batok West) 8 Jul (Wed), 6.15-6.40am 10 Jul (Fri), 6.20-6.50am 11 Jul (Sat), 6.45-7.15am



An additional casino visit was recorded on Sunday (12 Jul), for an hour in the evening.

Resorts World Sentosa Casino 12 Jul (Sun), 6.30-7.30pm



Harder to stagger visits with Phase 2 in full swing

Most of these mall visits occurred across time intervals that are consistent with peak timings to enter shopping complexes or supermarkets.

In general, we surmise that it would be harder to stagger our visits now that Phase 2 is in full swing.

However, we can still only head out to buy necessities & meet friends where necessary — and make it a point to stay masked up & safely-distanced when heading out for a meal or entertainment.

Heartland locations will still be declared

FYI, MOH has been listing public areas visited by Covid-19 patients prior to Phase 2 for contact-tracing purposes.

Heartland locations where confirmed Covid-19 patients have visited for 30 min or longer will continue to be made known to the public.

For citizens who’ve visited these places at similar dates & timings, do monitor your health for the next 14 days.

Stay vigilant for respiratory symptoms

Visitors of these areas are reminded to see a doctor immediately if they develop any of these respiratory symptoms:

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Fever

Loss of taste/smell

Those identified as close contacts should have been informed by MOH as contact-tracing efforts continue.

Besides facilitating contact-tracing efforts, authorities have assured citizens that all visited areas have been sanitised & citizens don’t have to avoid these places.

Only head out for essential engagements

We wish all affected patients a swift recovery and hope that citizens adhere to social-distancing cues & mask regulations to minimise risks of transmission to our loved ones.

If you’ve visited any of these locations recently, do pay close attention to your health & well-being over the next 2 weeks.

