Cold Storage At West Mall, Skechers At IMM, Paya Lebar Square & Coffee Shop Visited By Covid-19 Cases

In an update by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (2 Jul), several new locations were listed as being visited by Covid-19 cases when they were infectious.

These places are:

Cold Storage at West Mall Paya Lebar Square Fu Chan Coffee Shop Skechers at IMM

The Cold Storage supermarket at West Mall was visited by the Covid-19 case from 12.40pm to 1.10pm on 26 Jun, said MOH.

Paya Lebar Square was visited by the Covid-19 case from 10.50am to 11.30am on 28 Jun.

Fu Chan Coffee Shop, which is in Blk 145, Teck Whye Avenue, was visited by a Covid-19 case from 11.10am to 11.45am on 30 Jun.

Additionally, the Skechers outlet at IMM outlet mall was visited by a Covid-19 case from 2pm to 2.30pm on 30 Jun.

Here’s the full list of locations.

Visitors advised to monitor health

MOH has advised those who visited these locations at the specific timings that the patient was there to monitor their health for 14 days

However, there is no need to avoid these locations.

Please stay safe and follow safe distancing rules when you’re out and about.

