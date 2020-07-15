Exciting Things In Store At Westgate, Including Eccellente Supermarket & Harvey Norman Superstore

It’s been awhile since we bade farewell to the well-known Isetan at Westgate, which closed for good last December.

Westgate has just announced their new tenants, and there’s a lot to look forward to.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

Time to get excited as we look at what’s in store for Westies in the second half of 2020.

Atas supermarket coming to the west

Fancy cooking up a feast with fresh seafood or grilling a glorious steak?

Perhaps you are more of an instant food person, or you just want a quick fix.

From live seafood and an in-house butchery, to grab-and-go sushis and salads, the upcoming Eccellente by Hao Mart at Westgate will have you covered.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

This new premium supermarket will also carries an impressive range of international products – that means your favourite Korean instant food and Taiwan tidbits will be available at Westgate.

Eccellente even sells goodies from The Cheesecake Factory.

So it’s great news for our stomachs, but bad news for our waistlines.

More BBT in the West

BBT lovers may not be ready for this one — renowned bubble tea brands Milksha and Playmade are finally making their way to the west.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

The upcoming openings mark the 2 brands’ very first outlets in the West.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

Thus, Westies no longer need to endure mockery for having to travel far and wide just to get your hands on Playmade’s new quirky pearl flavours or Milksha’s delicious honey coated pearls.

Timezone is expanding

The newly improved Westgate will also boast an expanded Timezone arcade.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

That means more opportunities to take on your friends and family in your arcade battles.

Other exciting new tenants

The mall will also be expecting a Harvey Norman superstore, so techies can have a new haven for their electronics.

If you’re more of a homebody, a RedMan outlet by Phoon Huat will be useful for ‘circuit bakers’ to continue to indulge in their hobby.

Get excited for more from Westgate mall

We’re thrilled at the new additions coming Westgate’s way in the second half of 2020.

Here’s to more people appreciating all that the West has to offer in time to come.

Are you exciting at Westgate’s upcoming offering? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured image courtesy of CapitaLand.