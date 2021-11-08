Whampoa Resident Places Plants Along Corridor, Neighbours Worry About Safety

Though HDB corridors are for public use, residents might try to decorate them to give a personal touch.

However, it is still important to ensure the corridor has enough space in times of emergency or a fire.

Recently, several residents from 2 units at Block 76 Lorong Limau in Whampoa decided to place some potted plants outside their house.

Unfortunately, the corridor became overwhelmed with plants, resulting in half of it being blocked.

The residents then told Shin Min Daily News that they were worried it could put them in danger in the case of an emergency.

Plants block half the corridor at Whampoa HDB

The plants placed outside 2 units at Block 76 Lorong Limau made it seem like a mini botanical garden as it started to block half the corridor.

Source

According to Shin Min Daily News, a 58-year-old man, Mr Wang – surname directly translated from Mandarin – had contacted them about the situation.

The residents of the 2 units had moved in a few years ago. At first, they placed a few potted plants outside their house. However, the plants started to accumulate, which resulted in blocking the corridor.

Though Mr Wang tried to offer his concerns nicely, they allegedly brushed him off and even placed more plants outside their unit.

Plants make corridor inconvenient for residents

Since the plants could pose as a safety hazard and block people from escaping in times of an emergency, Mr Wang was worried.

Source

Additionally, he mentioned the block only has 1 elevator, which was also far from his flat. Hence, he constantly has to walk through the blocked corridor whenever he goes out or comes home.

A Shin Min Daily News reporter who visited the scene saw the corridor filled with many plants and even a drying rack. There were various types of plants placed everywhere – on the ground, shelves, and also hung up.

Upon trying to walk through the corridor, the reporter noted that people could only walk in a single file, and even so, their arms would touch the plants. Hence, it would be difficult for those with strollers or wheelchairs to pass through.

MS News has reached out to Jalan Besar Town Council for comments and will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Be considerate of your neighbours

Though the residents might have intended to beautify the place with some greenery, they should also understand it could be a safety hazard for themselves and others.

Hopefully, the plant owners will be more considerate and reduce the number of plants placed along the corridor.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.