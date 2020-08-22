White Rabbit Milk Tea At 2 For $3.95 In Local Supermarket

We’re all familiar with the nostalgic taste of White Rabbit candy — in bubble tea, gelato or otherwise.

But that’s probably why many of us were curious when these White Rabbit instant drink mixes hit our shelves in June.

Source

If the price point of $2.15 was a tad too high, the latest lobang spotted in local supermarkets has 2 cups going for $3.95 in Ang Mo Kio Hub’s FairPrice Xtra outlet on Friday (21 Aug).

You’ll also get to mix and match from 3 different flavours available — Peach Oolong, Genki Black Tea & French-Style Milk Tea.

If you didn’t wish to commit then, we think this is the perfect chance to give it a low-stakes try now.

We’ll rundown what other flavours are available below, so you’ll know which ones to pick for the fam on your next supermarket run.

White Rabbit milk tea comes in 4 flavours

There are 4 distinct flavours available for the instant White Rabbit milk tea drinks at the moment.

French-Style Milk Tea

Sea Salt & Cheese

White Peach Oolong Tea

Genki Black Tea

Source

Do note that Sea Salt & Cheese wasn’t spotted by the MS News reader at the Ang Mo Kio Hub FairPrice Xtra store, during the trip.

Condensed milk & nata de coco sachets

Each cup houses a White Rabbit Milk powder sachet, condensed milk, nata de coco, red beans or a tea bag & a straw.

Source

Reviews online have priced each cup at around $2.15 when it first began appearing in Singapore near end-June.

A full, detailed take on the flavour profiles of each drink can be viewed here.

DIY cups of milk tea

Many of us set aside a BBT budget monthly, but with tough times on the horizon, perhaps DIY cups of milk tea could be an affordable alternative.

There’s also the added benefit of knowing that a cup of instant milk tea is within reach of your kitchen shelves, when the milk tea pangs hit you at odd hours.

Will you give these White Rabbit drinks a try? Let us know your reviews in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from MS News reader.