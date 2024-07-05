Woman goes missing after leaving Bukit Ho Swee on 4 July, family seeking help

UPDATE [5 July, 12.47pm]: MS News understands that Ms Lim Mei Li has been found.

Woman missing after leaving SEAB on 4 July afternoon

Ms Lim Mei Lee was supposed to pick her granddaughter up after leaving the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) at Bukit Ho Swee on Thursday (4 July) afternoon.

Instead, she disappeared without a trace and has remained uncontactable — her phone seemingly turned off.

Her family is now urging the public to keep a lookout for Ms Lim, whom MS News understands is in her 60s.

According to her son-in-law Mr Alywin Chew, Ms Lim was last seen at SEAB at about 3.50pm. She was wearing a black dress with floral prints.

Ms Charmaine Lin, Ms Lim’s daughter, posted Instagram stories saying that Ms Lim had complained about not feeling well earlier in the day.

As such, they’re concerned that she could’ve fainted somewhere.

Suspected to be driving Maxus MPV

In subsequent updates, Ms Lin shared that the family has lodged a police report regarding the case.

They also called the emergency department of each hospital in Singapore, but to no avail.

The family tried looking for Ms Lim near her home and her last known location, but have had no success finding her.

Ms Lin said her mother is believed to be driving a black Maxus multiple-purpose vehicle (MPV) with the car plate ‘SMS 9410L’.

On Friday (5 July) morning, Ms Lin posted an update saying the vehicle was found at 121 Bukit Merah View, a 10-minute drive from SEAB where she was last seen.

Those with information on Ms Lim’s whereabouts can contact Mr Chew at 9278 1555 or Charmaine Lin via her Instagram account.

MS News has reached out to Mr Chew and Ms Lin for more information.

