Woman Missing Since 23 Apr, Friend Makes Police Report & Seeks Information

It’s always worrying when we don’t hear back from a friend for longer than usual.

So when a friend suddenly became uncontactable for over 24 hours and did not show up for an event, a Singaporean man got concerned.

He is now hoping that through his Facebook post, the public will be able to help provide some information on his friend, Anthea’s whereabouts.

A police report has also been lodged.

As of 25 Apr, there are no updates as of yet.

Missing woman last seen at Hougang

In his Facebook post, the man shared that Anthea had been unreachable on her phone since the night of 23 Apr, when they last spoke via text.

The last time her family saw her was on 23 Apr as well.

She also failed to turn up for an event since then, and her family started looking for her as well.

Anthea was last seen around Hougang Avenue 8, where she stays.

A police report has been made but there are currently no leads.

Woman is around 155 to 160cm tall

Giving a brief description of Anthea, the man said she is around 155 to 160cm tall and has medium length hair.

She also has tattoos on her inner thighs — a ninja Sisyphus pushing a boulder up a hill. It’s presumably a reference to the Myth of Sisyphus.

The man appeals for anyone who has any details about Anthea to contact him.

Reach out if you have any information

To have a family member or friend become uncontactable for so long would have anyone worried.

It must be nerve-wrecking not knowing what more you can do as a friend.

So if you have any information on Anthea, do contact the man via Facebook message here.

