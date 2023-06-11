Wong Li Lin Responds To Criticism From Viral TikTok, Says She Was Guiding Cristiano Ronaldo

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Wong Li Lin Explains She Was Leading Cristiano Ronaldo Through Event After Criticism

Last week, former Singaporean actress Wong Li Lin received backlash for her actions concerning Cristiano Ronaldo during a recent visit.

In footage that has since gone viral, she was clinging to his arm while he was at the Botanic Gardens, inciting ire from netizens.

Wong has now responded, explaining that she was leading him through the event.

Was leading Ronaldo throughout event, informing him what to do next

Wong is the chief executive of Mint Media Sports, the group that organised the event.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, she said she had been guiding him through the event, informing him what to do next.

She also clarified that she had only held onto his arm, not anywhere else.

Describing Ronaldo as a “football legend”, Wong stated:

Everyone loves him and wants to interact with him.

“I think most of the netizens who left comments will do more if they have the opportunity to meet him,” she said.

Criticism of Wong Li Lin emerged after TikTok videos went viral

The criticism against Wong first emerged when a TikTok video of Ronaldo visiting the Singapore Botanic Gardens went viral.

He had been there to meet the NParks – Peter Lim Scholarship beneficiaries, with fans coming out in droves to see him in person.

Netizens pointed out that Wong seemed to be holding onto his arm rather tightly.

In another video showcasing his visit to Victoria Junior College, she seemed to have touched his waist while guiding him up the stage.

A few users also suggested that Ronaldo had appeared irritated by the gesture at Botanic Gardens.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wong Li Lin on LinkedIn and TikTok.