Woodlands BTO Project Has Over 1,500 Flats Close To MRT & JB

When the Aug HDB BTO projects were launched, one particular development – UrbanVille Woodlands – caught the eyes of netizens and prospective house-buyers.

One reason might be the huge development being planned there.

Known as UrbanVille, the estate to be built by 2026 will have over 1,500 flat units, with an imposing sky bridge in between 2 buildings.

Source

This exciting development from just one picture alone dominated the HDB announcements on Facebook today (12 Aug).

Source

Find out more about why Singaporeans are hoping and praying that they’ll get a BTO flat in this estate that’s far removed from the city area.

Woodlands UrbanVille with sky bridge and roof gardens

With a total of 8 blocks, ranging between 14 and 32 storeys, as many as 1,785 units in 2- to 5-room flats are available to lucky prospective owners.

Among its biggest attractions is that sky bridge that’ll hang 24 stories above ground, between 2 blocks.

But that’s not all — there’ll also be roof gardens at all blocks and sky terraces at some of them.

You can probably get spectacular views of the North of Singapore and beyond in the future.

Great location close to MRT station

UrbanVille estate will be located between Woodlands Ave 2 and Ave 5.

It’s a walk away from Woodlands MRT station, meaning your jaunts to town won’t be too inconvenient.

Source

Along with that, Causeway Point and Woodlands Civic Centre will also be nearby, so there won’t be a lack of amenities.

As its name indicates, UrbanVille is meant to be an urban centre close to the city.

Rooftop garden for relaxing

Singapore weather doesn’t usually make for great outdoor relaxation.

However, should the weather permit it, there’ll be a roof garden located above the multi-storey carpark.

Source

Aspiring writers or those simply looking to take a quiet break can have some time to relax at the roof garden.

Other outdoor facilities like playgrounds, fitness stations as well as a hardcourt will be available.

There are also plans for a supermarket, eating places and shops. A childcare centre will also allow parents to manage their busy lives while ensuring their kids are taken care of.

Singaporeans wanna move there

Undoubtedly, the picture alone has gotten Singaporeans excited. The eye-catching sky bridge isn’t seen too often even in urban Singapore, after all.

It looks great enough that many are praying that they’ll be able to secure a flat at UrbanVille.

Of course, it helps that it’ll be located close to an MRT station and even JB, for weekend jaunts across the Causeway.

Would you want to live in UrbanVille or any of the other upcoming BTO estates? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from HDB.