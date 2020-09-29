Work-Permit Holder With Covid-19 Symptoms Went To Work At Changi Airport, Close Contacts Under Quarantine

In these Covid-19-plagued times, we must be extra wary of our health, and monitor ourselves for symptoms of the virus.

That’s why those who have acute respiratory symptoms are given 5 days’ of medical leave, and aren’t allowed to leave home.

And if you haven’t seen a doctor but have symptoms, please don’t go to work.

Unfortunately, a work-permit holder still went to work at Changi Airport even though he had symptoms.

M’sian developed symptoms on 21 Sep

The man, a 26-year-old Malaysian, developed symptoms of Covid-19 on 21 Sep, according to a press release from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Later, he was tested for Covid-19, as MOH proactively tests workers in essential services who live outside dormitories.

He was confirmed to have the virus on Sunday (27 Sep), 6 days after getting symptoms.

In the meantime, he had gone to work at Changi Airport, MOH indicated.

Case 57847 classified as a community case

After the positive test, the work-permit holder was deemed to be Case 57847, and classified as a community case.

In the 15 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Monday (28 Sep), he was 1 of the 2 community cases.

However, that’s not the end of the story.

Household contact also tests positive

Case 57847 also has a household contact, another 26-year-old Malaysian man who’s a work-permit holder.

When the 1st man tested positive on Sunday (27 Sep), MOH contacted his housemate on the same day.

The housemate reported that he had showed symptoms of Covid-19 on 26 Sep, and was immediately sent to hospital to test for the virus too.

At that time, he had already been placed under quarantine.

He’s also tested positive for Covid-19, and was labelled Case 57861.

He was also included as 1 of the 2 community cases revealed on Monday (28 Sep).

Original case unlinked, close contacts under quarantine

The original Case 57847 is still unlinked to any other cases, and MOH is conducting investigations to trace the virus.

Meanwhile, all his close contacts have been put under quarantine, the ministry said.

As some may be asymptomatic, they will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine periods.

This will presumably include some of his colleagues at Changi Airport.

As for his other housemates, MOH will conduct serological tests to see if they have had any past infection, as he may have been infected by them.

Don’t go to work when you’re sick

We can’t stress this enough, but the habit of going to work while you’re sick has to stop, especially during a pandemic.

If you have symptoms of Covid-19, take MC and stay at home so that you don’t put your colleagues and the general public at risk.

This is also why working from home as much as possible is also important.

MS News wishes those infected a quick recovery.

