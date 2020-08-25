Construction Workers In China Mine Control Vehicles Remotely Using 5G

While there are many jobs that allows one to work from home (WFH), some jobs physically require you to be at the workplace, such as mining.

Apparently, not anymore.

Mine workers in Henan Province, China, are using remote-controlled vehicles, which in a post-Covid world is more relevant than ever.

Sandaozhuang Mine in Henan has apparently been unmanned since last year, and the machinery is all controlled using 5G technology.

Despite workers controlling vehicles from a distance, there is apparently low latency and the movements are precise.

Workers use unmanned 5g vehicles in mines

According to Chinese media, the unmanned systems are jointly run by the following corporations:

China Mobile Henan

Huawei

Sany’s Large Excavator Research Institute

Henan Yuexin Intelligent Machinery

China Molybdenum

They use 5G wireless network technology, which features Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication, to operate the machines.

According to International Mining, 5G improves the mines in various ways, notably speed and allowing for long-range remote control.

For example, these vehicles have no drivers, even though a steering wheel is installed. Kinda spooky.

Workers can monitor the mining in real-time — some machines are operable from a distance while others are fully automated.

This worker, for example, is operating an unmanned excavator remotely, and he can get a good view of his work through the use of 4 monitors.

You might be thinking that this resembles a gamer in their video game dungeon, gaming on their 4-monitor set-up and VR gaming chair.

Rest assured that he is in fact hard at work.

Lowering risks of working in blue-collar jobs

Blue-collar jobs like mining are occupations that come with several health hazards.

This is especially so after Covid-19 hit the world in 2020.

With this technology, however, one can probably work away from the worksite proper. It’s kind of like WFH in a way.

It’d probably reduce the risks involved in mining jobs as well.

That picture of a guy looking like a bawse operating his remote-controlled excavator probably helps too.

