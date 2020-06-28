Workers’ Party Chief Pritam Singh Said Ivan Lim Saga Is A PAP Internal Affair

Former PAP candidate Ivan Lim has been the talk of the town ever since allegations surfaced on social media criticising his character and past actions.

On Sunday (28 Jun), Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh was asked regarding the saga during a virtual press conference.

Image from Workers’ Party

In response, Mr Singh said that Singaporeans should move forward from the saga, and focus on the current issues at hand.

Workers’ Party Chief said PAP

During the press conference, Mr Singh noted that the saga is an “internal matter” and the decision on how it is to be handled should lie with the PAP.

Furthermore, given that Mr Lim is no longer on the PAP slate anymore, Singaporeans ought to move forward from the issue and instead spend their efforts focusing on the current issues that we’re facing.

Introduced 4 new candidates contesting in elections

During the press conference, the Workers’ Party chief also introduced 4 new candidates who will be contesting in the coming elections:

Gerald Giam

Mr Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim

He Ting Ru

Leon Pereira

The party also unveiled its slogan “make your vote count” during the press conference, urging Singaporeans to prevent a 100% “supermajority” of its ruling party in Parliament.

