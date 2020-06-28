Workers’ Party Chief Pritam Singh Said Ivan Lim Saga Is A PAP Internal Affair
Former PAP candidate Ivan Lim has been the talk of the town ever since allegations surfaced on social media criticising his character and past actions.
PAP’s Ivan Lim Drops Out Of GE2020, Just 3 Days After Being Candidate
On Sunday (28 Jun), Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh was asked regarding the saga during a virtual press conference.
In response, Mr Singh said that Singaporeans should move forward from the saga, and focus on the current issues at hand.
During the press conference, Mr Singh noted that the saga is an “internal matter” and the decision on how it is to be handled should lie with the PAP.
Furthermore, given that Mr Lim is no longer on the PAP slate anymore, Singaporeans ought to move forward from the issue and instead spend their efforts focusing on the current issues that we’re facing.
Introduced 4 new candidates contesting in elections
During the press conference, the Workers’ Party chief also introduced 4 new candidates who will be contesting in the coming elections:
- Gerald Giam
- Mr Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim
- He Ting Ru
- Leon Pereira
The party also unveiled its slogan “make your vote count” during the press conference, urging Singaporeans to prevent a 100% “supermajority” of its ruling party in Parliament.
Featured image adapted from Workers’ Party.