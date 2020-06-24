Fend Off Gloomy Weather With Workers’ Party’s Hammer-Emblazoned Umbrellas For GE2020

As of yesterday (23 Jun), it’s official: General Elections 2020 is here.

General Elections 2020 won’t quite be the same without in-person rallies, but Workers’ Party supporters can still rally themselves with the party’s new merch.

Source

Let’s take a look at what they have to offer.

Workers’ party merch includes umbrellas & caps

Instead of the usual promotional T-shirt or campaign buttons, Workers’ Party printed their iconic hammer on baby blue paraphernalia.

Though you can’t don these to their speeches, you can definitely accessorise with a handy umbrella to keep you dry during the recent gloomy period.

You can choose from a foldable one to take along with you, or a long-handled one to store in the car for grocery runs.

Source

They’ve got you covered for cheerier weather too, with their stylishly sleek baseball caps.

Source

The embroidered hammer design reminds us a little of a certain famous Nordic god (Thor), but we all know it stands for the party led by Pritam Singh.

They have a fun, printed tote bag too, featuring a colour block design. The rally silhouette on it looks so fervent, it almost makes up for the lack of real ones this year.

Source

Bundle for discounts

Everyone loves a good discount, and Workers’ Party merch is definitely giving us that with their bundled products.

A single flag costs $3, but a bundle of 5 costs $10.

Source

You can pool orders and share them with your friends and family to save a little more.

Source

The ultimate steal is of course, their GE2020 Collection Bundle.

Source

It’s valued at $84, but being sold for $59.90 instead. It even contains their 60th Anniversary book, which costs $30 on their website.

Source

All their merchandise is available on their online store here.

Getting suited up for GE

Political party merch is definitely a fun way to spice up GE2020, and we hope to see some on Polling Day.

Here’s to the 16 days remaining until Singapore hits the polls — let the campaigning begin!

Featured image adapted from The Workers’ Party 2020 General Election Merchandise.