Fend Off Gloomy Weather With Workers’ Party’s Hammer-Emblazoned Umbrellas For GE2020
As of yesterday (23 Jun), it’s official: General Elections 2020 is here.
General Elections 2020 won’t quite be the same without in-person rallies, but Workers’ Party supporters can still rally themselves with the party’s new merch.
Let’s take a look at what they have to offer.
Workers’ party merch includes umbrellas & caps
Instead of the usual promotional T-shirt or campaign buttons, Workers’ Party printed their iconic hammer on baby blue paraphernalia.
Though you can’t don these to their speeches, you can definitely accessorise with a handy umbrella to keep you dry during the recent gloomy period.
You can choose from a foldable one to take along with you, or a long-handled one to store in the car for grocery runs.
They’ve got you covered for cheerier weather too, with their stylishly sleek baseball caps.
The embroidered hammer design reminds us a little of a certain famous Nordic god (Thor), but we all know it stands for the party led by Pritam Singh.
They have a fun, printed tote bag too, featuring a colour block design. The rally silhouette on it looks so fervent, it almost makes up for the lack of real ones this year.
Bundle for discounts
Everyone loves a good discount, and Workers’ Party merch is definitely giving us that with their bundled products.
A single flag costs $3, but a bundle of 5 costs $10.
You can pool orders and share them with your friends and family to save a little more.
The ultimate steal is of course, their GE2020 Collection Bundle.
It’s valued at $84, but being sold for $59.90 instead. It even contains their 60th Anniversary book, which costs $30 on their website.
All their merchandise is available on their online store here.
Getting suited up for GE
Political party merch is definitely a fun way to spice up GE2020, and we hope to see some on Polling Day.
Here’s to the 16 days remaining until Singapore hits the polls — let the campaigning begin!
Featured image adapted from The Workers’ Party 2020 General Election Merchandise.