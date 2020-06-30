WP Team To Face Off Against Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin In Marine Parade GRC

The Workers’ Party’s (WP’s) team in Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency (GRC) has been revealed. It will consist of 3 newcomers to a General Election:

Ron Tan Jun Yen Yee Jenn Jong Fadli Fawzi Nathaniel Koh Azhar Latip

In the team, only Mr Yee has experience in Marine Parade GRC, having ran there in GE2015.

Mr Tan ran for the WP in Nee Soon GRC in GE2015.

PAP team will not have ESM Goh

They will face off against a PAP team that is without Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong for the first time in 44 years.

It will now be led by Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin. It comprises:

Tan Chuan-Jin Tan See Leng Edwin Tong Chun Fai Seah Kian Peng Mohd Fahmi Aliman

This is developing story, please check back for updates.

