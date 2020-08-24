New WP MPs Take Group Photo Outside Parliament House, Pay Tribute To Spouses For Their Support

Monday (24 Aug) night marked a momentous occasion in Singapore’s history.

The 14th Parliament was officially opened, with Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin re-elected and President Halimah Yacob giving her President’s Address.

It also marks the first time that 10 opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) were sworn into Singapore’s Parliament — the highest number ever.

As all of them are from the Workers’ Party (WP), the 10 new MPs, including Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, marked the event by posing for a group photo in front of Parliament House, where they will be spending a lot of time in the next 5 years.

Source

WP pledges to make S’poreans’ vote count

In a Facebook post that the jubilant photo was attached in, the WP pledged to make Singaporeans’ vote count, which was their key slogan during the 2020 General Election.

Source

Calling today the beginning of a new chapter, the party said it would continue to strive for a better Singapore.

Thanking spouses for their support

As we celebrate their success, let’s not forget though that behind every successful person is a strong spouse.

And sometimes, significant others can play a big role in providing support to their partners.

Thus, the WP also got the spouses and partners of the 10 MPs to pose together for a group photo of their own.

Source

Thanking them, the Facebook post said they’re also walking with Singapore — alongside their partners, of course.

Aljunied-Hougang & Sengkang teams

Of course, the party took more photos since they were all dressed up and in front of an iconic landmark.

Thus, they posted photos of Mr Pritam and WP chairman Sylvia Lim with the Aljunied-Hougang teams.

(1st row from left) MPs Leon Perera, Dennis Tan, Faisal Manap & Gerald Giam

Source

And also a photo with the newest MPs of them all, the Sengkang team that shocked Singapore.

(1st row from left) Sengkang MPs Jamus Lim, Raeesah Khan, He Ting Ru & Louis Chua

Source

The hard work starts now

Now that they’ve been sworn in as full-fledged MPs, congratulations are in order for the newly minted WP MPs.

The hard work starts now, though, as they have to speak up in Parliament about the President’s Address and the latest Covid-19 support measures.

We wish them all the best for the next 5 years.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.