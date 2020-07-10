WP Wins Aljunied GRC With Vote Share Of X%, Pritam Singh & Sylvia Lim Extend Their Term In Parliament

The Workers’ Party (WP) has retained Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) with a vote share of 59.93%, extending its rule over the constituency that it has held for 9 years.

The battle in the GRC was expected to be close, with the WP winning it in the 2015 General Election by just 1.9%, with a vote share of 50.96%.

In the end, it retained the GRC despite the stepping down of popular WP stalwart Low Thia Khiang, and returning MPs Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap will continue to represent the GRC for at least the next 5 years.

Source

The winning WP team who will be in Parliament comprises:

Mr Pritam Singh Ms Sylvia Lim Mr Faisal Manap Mr Leon Perera Mr Gereld Giam

The losing PAP team comprises:

Mr Victor Lye Mr Chua Eng Leong Mr Shamsul Kamar Mr Alex Yeo Ms Chan Hui Yuh

Featured image by MS News.