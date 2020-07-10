WP Wins Aljunied GRC With Vote Share Of X%, Pritam Singh & Sylvia Lim Extend Their Term In Parliament
The Workers’ Party (WP) has retained Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) with a vote share of 59.93%, extending its rule over the constituency that it has held for 9 years.
The battle in the GRC was expected to be close, with the WP winning it in the 2015 General Election by just 1.9%, with a vote share of 50.96%.
In the end, it retained the GRC despite the stepping down of popular WP stalwart Low Thia Khiang, and returning MPs Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap will continue to represent the GRC for at least the next 5 years.
The winning WP team who will be in Parliament comprises:
- Mr Pritam Singh
- Ms Sylvia Lim
- Mr Faisal Manap
- Mr Leon Perera
- Mr Gereld Giam
The losing PAP team comprises:
- Mr Victor Lye
- Mr Chua Eng Leong
- Mr Shamsul Kamar
- Mr Alex Yeo
- Ms Chan Hui Yuh
Featured image by MS News.