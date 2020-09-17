Xiaxue’s Posts Not Established To Be Offensive, No Further Action Will Be Taken By Police

Social media influencer Xiaxue is no stranger to drama and controversy.

She was most recently in the news during the campaigning period for the recent 2020 General Election (GE), when a police report was made against her regarding tweets she wrote years ago about foreign workers from a certain country.

The police have investigated the case and took a statement from her, and have now said that no further action will be taken against her.

Xiaxue slammed Raeesah Khan

It all started when Xiaxue, also known as Wendy Cheng, responded over Instagram stories on the police reports made over purportedly insensitive posts by Workers’ Party (WP) candidate Raeesah Khan.

She wasn’t too complimentary about Ms Khan, accusing her of stirring racist sentiments.

The outspoken influencer also said Ms Khan’s tweets were based on “her own assumptions”.

Xiaxue gets a taste of her own medicine

When this happened, Xiaxue received a taste of her own medicine.

She came under fire for her own tweets that were posted as far back as 10 years ago, where she expressed allegedly racist sentiments.

Thus, netizen Vignesh Sankar filed a police report against her.

He even uploaded his actions in an Instagram video.

Police took her statement

Subsequently, Xiaxue posted on her blog that the police came to her house to take a statement from her.

She was also told by the police to remove the old tweets, and she complied.

As a result of the uproar, partners like Clicknetwork stopped working with her, and she was basically “cancelled” by netizens.

This led her to rail against “cancel culture” in an Instagram video titled “#CancelCancelCulture”, and stood for her right to be authentic.

Police decision based on AGC consultation

It’s worth noting that after all that, the police said on Thursday (17 Sep) that it has decided not to take further action against her, reported The Straits Times.

The police also said they arrived at the decision after consulting the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

The AGC advised that “the elements of an offence have not been established beyond a reasonable doubt”.

Raeesah & man who reported her both get stern warnings

What about Ms Khan, as well as the person who reported her tweets to the police in the first place?

Ms Khan was issued a stern warning by the police on Thursday (17 Sep), but besides that no further action will be taken.

As for the man who reported her, he goes by the name “Abdul Malik Mohammed Ghazali”.

He was also given a stern warning by the police for harassment, as well as creating social media comments with a deliberate intent to wound religious or racial feelings, reported ST.

Grateful that cases are closed

Whether you agree with the result, at least we’re grateful that the cases have been closed without any major negative impact on the people concerned.

Ms Khan is now an elected MP for Sengkang, and as she busies herself with her commitments, she’s probably grateful that her case is closed.

As for Xiaxue, we have a feeling she’ll resurface and draw some attention to herself again real soon.

Let’s now look ahead and invest our efforts in addressing the pressing issues in our community.

