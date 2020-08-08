Xpark Aquarium Makes Electrifying Debut In Taiwan

The pandemic may have cancelled our travel plans, but that hasn’t stopped Taiwan from launching a stunning glow-in-dark aquarium rife with thriving marine creatures.

On Friday (7 Aug), Xpark Aquarium opened with a bang thanks to their glowing jellyfish exhibits and transparent maze of pipes for penguin residents.

Source

The ambitious endeavour involved a massive collection of 30,000 fish from more than 300 species, according to Reuters.

Source

When travel resumes again, this attraction will definitely trigger your wanderlust from the pictures alone. Perhaps it’s time to start planning way in advance for to celebrate with bae, if a Taiwan trip is on your post-Covid bucket list.

Massive glowing jellyfish orb installations

The standout exhibit for us at Xpark Aquarium is definitely their glowing orbs featuring translucent and shimmering jellyfish gracefully gliding across these large bowls.

Source

Aptly named the Healing Jellyfish Exhibit, several tanks filled with these floating blobs make for a heartwarming spectacle that will help you let go of your worries.

Source

Just like teamLab spectacles, the exhibit is bathed in illuminating light effects that are perfectly synced with the colours displayed by jellyfish within the orbs.

Source

Panoramic aquarium with dancing pomfrets

The Formosa Exhibit boasts of a tall glass aquarium that contains a massive ocean landscape with more than 420 species of marine life. This scenic undersea topography seems to mimic the view that you can watch when riding from a submarine.

Source

Patrons will get to witness up to 6,000 silver pomfrets ‘dancing’ within the enclosure — definitely a mesmerising sight to behold.

Source

Meanwhile, the Diving In Coral Sea Exhibit features tiny school of fish and gorgeous colourful reefs.

Source

Once you feel tired from wandering their enthralling aquariums, recharge by sitting down and soaking in the sight of their majestic reefs.

Source

Maybe this will inspire you to take up diving lessons too.

Transparent maze of pipes for penguin watching

There’s no need to head up North to see penguins in action any more.

Their enclosure features a hole in the tank that’s connected to transparent pipes. This lets visitors witness penguins swimming from the cafeteria.

Source

While walking towards your destination, you may even spot a penguin following you from up above.

Source

The rare Emperor penguins and Magellanic penguins are some of the heaviest and tallest penguins from Antarctica.

Source

Though plush toy replicas are cute and cuddly, seeing a penguin zip by in real life will definitely be a sight to remember.

Bookmark Xpark Aquarium for your next trip

Tickets to Taiwan Xpark Aquarium are priced at S$25.65 (NT$550) per person.

While we can’t travel for leisure due to the coronavirus outbreak, it’s a new stop that you can add on your Taiwan itinerary when it’s safe to travel again.

Address: No. 105號, Chunde Road, Zhongli District, Taoyuan City, Taiwan 320

Opening Hours: 10am-9pm daily

Contact Number: +886 3 287 5000

Website: Xpark Taiwan

Despite the ongoing pandemic, it seems that there’s a constant stream of interesting tourist attractions that we can keep adding to our bucket list. Just hold on for now, and you’ll eventually get to satiate your wanderlust in the months to come.

Featured image adapted from Instagram, Instagram & Instagram.