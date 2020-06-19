Ya Kun Kaya Toast Opens New Outlet In Shinjuku, Japan

We may not be able to travel for leisure yet, but this hasn’t stopped us from discovering new places to explore.

While waiting for travel to resume again, why not add Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, to your list? Aside from Japanese street food, clubs and karaokes, you can now find a familiar Singaporean shopfront there — Ya Kun Kaya Toast.

Local breakfast food may be the last thing on your mind when there’s fresh sushi everywhere, but a cup of piping hot teh or kopi can sooth any soul in the country’s occasionally cold weather.

Not the first Ya Kun outlet in Japan

Now this won’t be Ya Kun’s first outlet in the land of the rising sun. There have been a few in the capital Tokyo alone, like this one at Lalaport, Toyosu.

Source

Doesn’t look very different from what you get here, does it?

You can bet that the menu will be the same too, with favourite staples like kaya toast with butter, soft boiled eggs and kopi.

Source

Of course, the price will be steep there, with this meal setting you back a good

¥860 or S$11.22, according to Ya Kun Japan’s website. But once the craving for Singaporean dishes kicks in, any amount means little compared to your homesickness.

Twitter user @nemumingjptw, however, which shared about the Shinjuku outlet opening, shared a poster indicating that the set is only ¥490 or S$6.39.

Source

Perhaps there’s a special promotion in lieu of the opening?

Savoury dishes like chicken rice, laksa and mee rebus are also on the menu, if you prefer a more filling meal.

Outlet design resembles local branches

Interior design and renovation firm Alpha Formation Pte Ltd, which is responsible for setting up many Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlets across Singapore, posted artist’s impressions of the Shinjuku store on Facebook.

Source

Everything from the restaurant’s colours to the wooden stools replicate the ones we know so well in Singapore, you’d feel like you’re stepping into a neighbourhood coffee shop.

Source

Now you’ll know where to go when you’re missing home while in Japan.

A familiar spot to gather at once the pandemic ends

Once the Covid-19 pandemic blows over, there’s no doubt that those with travel plans will start packing as soon as they can.

If your destination happens to be Tokyo, why not make a stop at one of Ya Kun Kaya Toast’s many outlets there. Better still, check out this recently opened one in Shinjuku.

Complete details aren’t available yet, apart from the location of the building it is reportedly situated in.

Address: Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, 2 Chome-6-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tokyo 163-0290, Japan

Nearest train station: Tochomae

You may enjoy all the sake and sashimi you’d like, but nothing beats the comfort of warm toast and kopi on a cold morning.

Featured image adapted from Ya Kun Kaya Toast Japan and Facebook.