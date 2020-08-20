Yio Chu Kang Doggo Finally Brought To Vet After Volunteers Successfully Convinced Owner

Caring for our fur babies often requires considerable amounts of resources, so it’s unfortunate when we have to give them up.

On Wednesday (19 Aug), a woman spotted a doggo named ‘Kang Kang’ tied to a fence.

The canine was originally under the care of an elderly uncle. Unfortunately, recent circumstances have rendered him unable to care for the dog. You can read about the tragic encounter here.

In the latest update, Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) shared that they have brought the dog to a vet and have since identified a potential adopter. Here is their post in full.

Yio Chu Kang doggo brought to vet

Animal welfare groups were quick to respond to the plight of Kang Kang and the elderly uncle.

Soon after, volunteers from Save Our Street Dogs (SOSD Singapore) were successful in convincing the 81-year-old uncle to let them bring Kang Kang to a vet.

This was presumably to help with Kang Kang’s limp and weak limbs.

CDAS later shared a picture of the doggo with a huge smile on its face.

Kang Kang has also been well-fed.

Bittersweet parting with uncle

CDAS volunteers also managed to persuade the uncle to give up Kang Kang after convincing him that his companion of 10 years will be in safe hands.

They’ve even identified a potential adopter who will look after Kang Kang once he’s discharged.

Responding to concerns for the uncle, CDAS said they intend to reach out in order to better understand his situation and needs.

Netizen sought help for doggo

On Wednesday (19 Aug), a netizen found a dog leashed to a fence in Yio Chu Kang.

She later met the elderly pet owner and contacted animal welfare groups like the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and CDAS.

According to CDAS, the uncle had kept Kang Kang on a leash as he was worried it might have run off and get into a road accident.

The now 81-year-old uncle was known for spending at least $3,000 a month on helping stray dogs when he was younger.

Hoping uncle and doggo get a happy ending

Having spent the past 10 years together, it must be bittersweet for both Kang Kang and the elderly uncle to part ways.

Meanwhile, we hope the elderly uncle will also be able to find help so he can live out his twilight years with dignity and better ease of mind.

