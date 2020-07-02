Cat Fell From Heights At Yishun, Rescued & Sent To Vets

Cat abuse isn’t a new issue in Singapore, and stray felines are especially vulnerable to such mistreatment.

Apparently, Yishun has seen their 3rd case of cats falling from heights in a span of merely 3 days.

This is according to a Facebook post by Yishun 326 Tabby cat, a group of volunteers dedicated to rescuing stray cats in need.

While investigations are still ongoing, they urged cat feeders to look out for suspicious individuals within the area and report them to authorities if necessary.

Cat fell off HDB flat

The blood-covered cat was evidently injured when spotted, after allegedly falling from height.

The incident reportedly occurred earlier today (2 Jul) at Blk 388 Yishun Ring Road.

As seen in the picture, the cat was completely drenched in blood and left behind a red trail on the concrete floor.

According to the Facebook post, the rescue team sent the injured animal to a vet, where she is undergoing an emergency procedure.

3rd Yishun cat injured in 3 days

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident, sparking worry among netizens.

On Tuesday (30 Jun) and Wednesday (1 Jul), 2 other cats had reportedly lost their lives after suffering similar fates at Blk 390, located right beside Blk 388.

A netizen spotted one of the injured kittens looking lifeless under Blk 390 yesterday (1 Jul) at around 1.40pm, apparently “breathing hard and spitting blood”.

By the time officers from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) arrived, it was already too late.

Yishun residents should stay alert

While NParks has been contacted and investigations are underway, residents are urged to keep a lookout for suspicious individuals.

We hope the authorities will get to the bottom of this soon and that anyone responsible for it will be brought to justice.

