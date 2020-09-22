Convenience Store JinTai Mart Opens 9th Outlet At Yishun Avenue 5

Raising a child is no easy task, especially considering the resources required. So, it’s only understandable that most parents are often on the lookout for great deals.

Well, a convenience store that claims to offer “the most affordable” milk powder in Singapore has recently opened a new outlet right in the heartlands of Yishun.

Source

Cheapest Milk Powder in Singapore

Although JinTai Mart may look like any other convenience store, one thing sets them apart.

See, JinTai Mart prides itself as having the most affordable milk powder in Singapore.

Source

But baby formulas aren’t the only products that are affordable at the convenience store — they have great deals on other baby products like diapers too.

Previously, Shopback even listed their stores as some of the cheapest places to buy baby diapers. You can apaprently get them for as low as $0.15 per diaper!

Source

The store is also well-stocked with other household items like laundry detergents and shampoo, making it a convenient one-stop-shop for daily necessities.

Source

They even sell speciality items like TCM herbs!

Convenience store JinTai Mart opens new Yishun outlet

JinTai Mart’s latest outlet is its 9th in Singapore.

Source

The new store is located at Block 102 Yishun Avenue 5, #01-107, conveniently near Chong Pang Market.

Source

Here are the locations for its other outlets.

Source

The convenience store is also opening a new outlet in Ang Mo Kio later this December.

If the outlets are still a little out of the way for you, fret not, JinTai Mart also offers islandwide delivery for almost everything they sell.

Singaporeans love a good deal

For parents looking to ease some pressure off their monthly bills, JinTai Mart might just be your answer.

After all, if there’s one thing Singaporeans love, it’s a good deal.

Know someone with a young kid who lives near JinTai Mart’s newest outlet? Tag them in the comments below!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.