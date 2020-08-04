Covid-19 Case Visited Holy Tree Sri Balasubramaniar Temple In Yishun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) added 1 new location to its list of places visited by infected Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (4 Aug).

Notably, an infected Covid-19 case visited a Hindu temple located in Yishun for 2 hours on 31 Jul.

Currently, places of worship allow up to 50 gatherers, with safe distancing measures applied.

Yishun Hindu temple visited by Covid-19 case

The Holy Tree Sri Balasubramaniar Temple is the most recent and only one added by MOH on 4 Aug.

The case was at the temple on Friday (31 Jul) between 7-9pm.

It is not known as to how many were gathered at the temple at the time.

However, MOH will have identified close contacts of the patient and either isolated or done contact tracing.

No need to avoid locations

The number of community cases have been declining recently, and most cases detected are asymptomatic.

This may partly explain the relative lack of places in the list in the past 2 weeks.

But those who happened to be in the locations on the list should monitor their health for 14 days from the date of visitation.

Those who show symptoms of acute respiratory infection should see a doctor and tell them about your location history.

MOH reiterates that there’s no need to avoid any of the locations, as they’ll have been cleaned and disinfected by management.

Stay vigilant and remember to check in

Thanks in part to active testing, our contact tracing, and SafeEntry check-ins, authorities are able to catch Covid-19 cases.

That and the fact that most of us are being vigilant.

With your help, hopefully we can see better days soon.

