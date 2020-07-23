Sweet Dream Warehouse Sale At Yishun Has Up To 70% Off Plushies, No Need For Claw Machines

Are you one of those people who like trying your luck and skills at hooking your own toys from claw machines?

Well, the only winners will be you guys this weekend as Sweet Dream Warehouse in Yishun is offering up to 70% off for a variety of plush toys from tomorrow (24 Jul) to Sunday (26 Jul). Items are going from as low as $5 at this exclusive sale.



Source

Some notable soft toys include characters like Pikachu and Winnie The Pooh. They also vary in sizes from a palm top plushy to an almost life-sized Chou Chou.

Smol beans & fun-sized plushies

For those who prefer having fun-sized plushies that you can hold in one palm or attach to your bag as a keychain, these BT21 LINE mascots are selling at $10 for a set of 3.

If you only want to get 1, it’d be $5, but we all know that’s not enough.



Source

One Piece fans would be happy to know that Tony Tony Chopper keychains are also available in different designs.

Source

They come in all colours, so you can switch around to match your own outfit.

Functional pillows with a cute look

Those work from home stretches got you craning your back for hours? Strain your spine no more with these back pillows that feature Disney princesses and Monsters Inc. characters.



Source

Besides doing some good for your posture, these will definitely add a vibrant touch to your bedroom too, for a mere $5.

If your Chou Chou goes into the wash, fret not as Sweet Dream has a good selection of stand-ins that will keep you covered.

Source

If you cannot decide which Sanrio character you like the most, this warehouse has a curious bolster that merges Hello Kitty and crew into one long bolster — an odd creation, but cute nonetheless.

Yishun warehouse sale is plush toy galore

As you can see in this sneak peek into Sweet Dream’s storage, there are plenty more where those came from.

Source

Whether you need a plushy friend to tide you through your nightmares, or an additional decoration to hang upon your bag to signal your preference of anime characters, Sweet Dream can make your dreams come true.

Address: 15 Yishun Industrial Street 1 #05-14 Singapore 768091

Date: 24 – 27 July 2020

Time: 11am – 7pm

Nearest MRT station: Yishun

Featured images adapted from Facebook and Facebook.