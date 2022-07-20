Young Boy Caught Stealing Underwear Along Woodlands HDB Corridor, Homeowner Files Police Report

Young Boy Caught Stealing Underwear Along Woodlands HDB Corridor

Block shopping is the term often used to describe the stealing of items left in HDB corridors.

Folks involved in such acts would often swipe items like shoes, clothes, and in this case, even undergarments that are hung out to dry.

In a viral video, a young boy was caught stealing a pair of underwear from a Woodlands HDB corridor on 18 Jul.

While the boy’s intentions were unclear, the homeowner who uploaded the CCTV footage exclaimed in amusement that the underwear belongs to his grandmother.

Homeowner claims that the underwear belongs to his grandma

On Monday (18 Jul), a couple posted CCTV footage of the incident on Facebook, garnering over 500 shares.

Accompanying the post was a caption that said, “Beware of this little bastard around Woodlands Drive 60. Grandma’s also can satisfy you.”

The two videos show a young boy in black loitering around some laundry racks along a corridor of a HDB block in Woodlands.

In the first video, the boy paced about and peeked around the corner as if to make sure the coast was clear.

Deciding that it was safe to execute his plan, he slowly lifted one of the bamboo poles and slid a pair of underwear off it in the second video.

With his loot tightly in his grasp, he walked out of frame as the video came to an end.

Homeowner lodge police report about boy stealing underwear

While the young boy’s actions are certainly concerning, some netizens expressed their amusement at the scene.

One Facebook user joked that desperation must have driven the boy to commit theft.

But amid the laughter, one netizen pointed out that young boy should receive help instead of shame for his actions.

In response to queries from MS News, the homeowners claimed that they have since lodged a police report. The case is currently under investigation.

Hope boy doesn’t commit act again

Whatever the boy’s motivation may have been, his actions are undoubtedly wrong and he should thus face the consequences for them.

Hopefully, the homeowners will be able to resolve the matter amicably with the boy. And if he needs help, we hope he’ll get the help he needs.

Perhaps now that he’s been caught in the act, he will not resort to doing it again.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.