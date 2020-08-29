Honda Rams Into Zion Road Shophouse, Driver & Passengers Fled The Scene

While most of us were still soundly asleep this morning, some residents in River Valley were rudely awakened by a loud crash.

Turns out, a black Honda rammed into an Indonesian restaurant along Zion Road opposite Great World City shopping centre.

Source

An elderly woman in her 70s was reportedly knocked to the ground and was apparently left terrified.

Honda crashes int Zion Road shophouse at 6am

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the accident happened around 6am on Saturday (29 Aug).

The black Honda sedan was travelling along the road when it reportedly lost control and started swerving to its left.

The vehicle subsequently hit 2 cars parked along the road and only came to a stop after crashing into a concrete pillar, reports Lianhe Zaobao.

Source

A fair number of plants were also destroyed in the process.

Source

3 men and 1 woman from car allegedly fled the scene

A shop owner who lived around the vicinity of the accident also told Lianhe Zaobao that an elderly woman in her 70s had fallen to the ground.

It is believed that the car had knocked into her.

Though the auntie remained conscious, she did not utter a single word and was likely left petrified by the accident.

An eyewitness also apparently saw 3 men and 1 woman from the car fleeing after the accident.

Police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were later seen at the scene of the accident.

Source

Hope the elderly woman did not suffer any serious injuries

Our hearts go out to those who had suffered losses as a result of this unfortunate accident.

We also hope the elderly auntie did not suffer any serious injuries that she will make a full recovery soon.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Lianhe Zaobao.