Zouk Partners With Lazada To Rent Out Club Space As Eatery & For Monthly Bazaars

With the ‘Circuit Breaker’ and countless other measures, businesses have had it rough during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For bars and entertainment outlets like clubs, the light at the end of the tunnel seems especially dim as they continue to be closed.

However, that light is shining just a little brighter with new measures to come to Zouk, The Straits Times reports.

With the new plans, Zouk will be transformed into an eatery, livestreaming venue and a location for monthly bazaars.

Bazaar venue during the day

With uncertainty clouding the reopening of clubs and other entertainment venues, the Zouk group management has had to think out of the box to keep business going.

For example, the 31,000 sq ft venue will see monthly bazaars for e-commerce vendors to utilise.

The bazaars are expected to last even after restrictions are lifted.

Virtual parties for 3 days straight

The Zouk premises will also be used as a livestreaming venue to keep clubbers sated even at home.

From alcohol deliveries to lit livestreamed Zoom parties, you can still somewhat get your doomze-doomze fix if you crave it.

Just last month, Zouk teamed up with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to host virtual parties for 3 days straight from 29-31 May. Performances from the likes of American DJ Diplo, singer-songwriter Jasmine Sokko and local heartthrob Benjamin Kheng went on through the night.

Capital lounge turns into pop-up kitchen

On top of this, the edgy and chic Capital lounge within Zouk will experience some transformations.

Instead of the throngs of working professionals looking to unwind through the night, Capital will see a larger array of customers as an eatery.

Envisioned as a “pop-up” kitchen, the new eatery will serve steaks and pastas for your hungry souls.

Of course, such activities will only begin once Singapore’s restrictions allow for it, with the eatery only opening in Phase 2.

What’s great is that most of these ventures won’t stop once clubs reopen. Everything except the Capital conversion will continue “for the foreseeable future”.

Looks like Zouk will be busier than ever after this tough time.

Adapting to stay afloat

Because there’s no telling when clubs can reopen, entertainment businesses must adapt if they wish to save their employees’ jobs.

At the same time, customers who miss Zouk can also get a similar experience once Phase 2 begins and eateries allow dine-ins again.

While you can’t hit the dance floor just yet, perhaps just stepping into the premises will satisfy something inside you.

Featured image adapted from Zouk.