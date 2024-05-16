Loo Tze Lui: 5 things to know about PM Wong’s wife, a former banker with a heart of gold

Who is Loo Tze Lui? Former banker with a heart of gold

On Wednesday (15 May), Mr Lawrence Wong officially kickstarted his tenure as the fourth Prime Minister (PM) of Singapore.

Among many notable guests at the swearing-in ceremony was his wife, Ms Loo Tze Lui.

From her experience in banking to her selfless acts of philanthropy, here’s everything you need to know about our new PM’s wife.

1. Former banker with 12 years of experience

Ms Loo was described as an “investment manager” at Sandalwood Associates in YMCA Singapore’s 2023 annual report.

In 2017, an application proof by Razer Inc, of which Sandalwood Associates is a shareholder, described Ms Loo as an individual private investor.

The application proof also said she would occasionally “partake in investment opportunities in multiple target companies, which comprise a comprehensive range of business sectors”.

In 2009, she was reported as vice-president of Pacific Star, a Singapore-headquartered property investment company.

The company’s LinkedIn page boasts its “established track record of high profile transactions and specialist knowledge of prime Asian real estate”.

Under this role, she participated in Habitat for Humanity Singapore’s inaugural Women Build programme in Batam. The initiative enables women to create a difference by building homes and communities for those struggling in poverty housing.

Her page no longer exists on the YMCA website. Here’s a snapshot of her biography, detailing her finance background:

Her experience in wealth management and corporate finance has been useful for her subsequent ventures — she now operates a Single Family Office (SFO).

As defined by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), an SFO is “an entity which manages assets for or on behalf of only one family and is wholly owned or controlled by members of the same family”.

There were an estimated 200 SFOs in Singapore in 2020.

2. Previously served on the board of the YMCA since 2017

Ms Loo was reportedly elected to serve a four-year term on the YMCA board in 2017.

For the year 2021/2022, she became an office holder as the vice president (VP) of the board.

YMCA Singapore’s 2023 annual report noted that she concluded her tenure for both roles on 1 November 2023.

She has since retired from the YMCA board, according to an announcement on 14 May 2024 by the VP of YMCA, Mr Kenneth Tan.

In 2020, she belonged to the following committees:

International House Committee

YMCA FACES (Financial Assistance & Capability for Employment Scheme)

In the capacity of VP at SPCA, she has graced events such as the 35th YMCA Plain English Speaking Awards (PESA) Presentation Ceremony 2022.

3. She has donated thousands of dollars to charity

But there’s also much more to Ms Loo than just her career and experiences. Year after year, she has donated thousands to charities and organisations.

Here’s how much she has donated to YMCA over the past few years:

2018 — At least S$5,000

2019 — At least S$500

2020 — At least S$10,000

2021 — At least S$1,000

2023 — At least S$10,000

Moreover, she donated between S$5,000 and S$9,999 to the Singapore Art Museum, and was honoured in 2024 as a major supporter.

Ms Loo has also appeared at philanthropic social events such as the Crib Ball in 2018.

4. Loo Tze Lui is PM Wong’s second wife

PM Wong reportedly got married at 28 years old to his first wife.

They divorced after three years citing incompatibility.

He then married Ms Loo. They have no children together, says The Straits Times (ST).

While there is scant information about the couple’s personal lives on social media, during the circuit breaker in 2020, Ms Loo reportedly helped PM Wong to cut his hair at home.

She’s also been spotted accompanying her husband during several state visits and events, such as a visit to River Wonders with foreign guests in 2022.

Last year, the couple was present together during President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s inauguration.

Her appearances have since captured the hearts of netizens, with many gushing over her classy and elegant style.

5. Education

Ms Loo graduated from University of Southern California in 1993.

Her degree was a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with a specialisation in finance.

This remains the only known information about her education history.

In 2018, she attended celebrity entrepreneur Tjin Lee’s wedding vow renewal in Bali with her friends.

With PM Wong officially sworn in, we’ll likely get to see more of Ms Loo on screen and at events, and hopefully get to learn more about her, too.

Featured image adapted from ICON Singapore and CNA on YouTube.