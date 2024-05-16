Tiger cub found strolling in Thai village, bites villagers when approached

Tiger cub found strolling in Thai village

On Thursday (16 May), residents of a community in the Thai village of Chachoengsao were surprised and frightened when a medium-sized tiger cub turned up in the middle of the night.

A rescue team and patrol officers arrived at the village and attempted to capture the tiger.

The tiger was eventually rescued by the rescue team and will be transported to a regional wildlife conservation office in Si Racha, Chonburi.

Tiger shocks villagers at 3am

At around 3.30am, Deputy Inspector Pongphop Kudhom of the Bang Pakong Police Station, along with patrol officers and a rescue team, responded to reports of a tiger cub in a residential area in the Bang Wua Sub-district in Chachoengsao, a province east of Bangkok.

Upon arrival, the officers and the rescue team found it lying in front of a house owned by 23-year-old Thanaphon Rungroj.

The rescue team, aided by villagers, attempted to lure the tiger to the centre of the alley. However, the tiger became aggressive and charged toward the villagers, leading some of them to run away in fear.

Tiger bites officers while getting captured

According to Thairath, the tiger got annoyed and started biting rescuers, officers and a journalist while they were trying to subdue it with a cloth.

Finally, the rescue team successfully captured the tiger and placed it into the back of the rescue vehicle.

The police then documented the situation, secured the tiger, and sent it to the Regional Wildlife Conservation Office No. 2 in Si Racha.

Chayanon, a 21-year-old local resident, said he saw the tiger cub while driving a motorcycle back home, mistaking it as a stray dog.

Realising it was a tiger cub, he rapidly drove his motorcycle to Thanapol’s house.

After spotting the tiger, Thanaphon allegedly ran back into his house, causing the tiger to chase him.

They then contacted the police to report the tiger’s presence in the village.

Also read: Tapir Sighting Sign Spotted Along Punggol Park Connector, Public Advised To Keep Away From Animal

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Thai PBS and Thairath.